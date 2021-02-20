Waterloo police arrest man for allegedly assaulting wife

WATERLOO — Waterloo police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly assaulting his wife while intoxicated at their home.
The man, 32-year-old Marc Edward Wadena Jr., is accused of assaulting his 29-year-old spouse around 5 a.m. Saturday. The incident allegedly happened in the 1300 block of South Street in Waterloo, according to police. His wife was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, police said. She declined to be taken to the hospital.
Wadena is being held at Black Hawk County Jail on $2,000 bond. He faces possible charges for aggravated domestic assault.
He was put on probation in 2013 for another alleged domestic assault, court records show. A separate domestic assault charge in 2013 was dismissed. His conviction history in Iowa includes driving under the influence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct for fighting or violent behavior, resisting arrest, public intoxication, having open alcohol containers and having marijuana, according to court records. He was cited for various other traffic violations.
