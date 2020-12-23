Waterloo Pathways helps families, children with mental health during COVID-19

"Everybody wants to help everybody that's on our team, and that’s what makes it work," Gesme said. "All of our staff have experienced the pandemic too, and we're there for each other to help each other through our own struggles, and that insight though just makes us that much better helpers when it comes to addressing people's needs."

People who may not have reached out before — like teachers, child care providers and mental health workers — are utilizing the COVID Recovery Iowa resources, Gesme said. She said help is available to anyone who needs it.

She said Pathways staff can reach out to other organizations and resources on behalf of people who need additional mental health services, as well as rent, utilities or food assistance.

"If we can't meet your need, we'll find somebody who can meet your need," Gesme said. "And you don't even have to know what your need is. You don't have to be able to define it. We're here to listen. We can help you figure it out together."

The services will be available until June 8, Gesme said.

