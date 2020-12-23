Waterloo Pathways helps families, children with mental health during COVID-19

WATERLOO — A mother herself, 42-year-old Mandy Gesme knows the mental toll of COVID-19 on families.
Her kids want to know if they will have basketball practice. They wonder whether their music concerts will be held in the school auditorium. Her 5-year-old innocently asks whether her grandfather looks older since she hasn't seen him recently.
Gesme is one of 10 local staff members from Pathways Behavioral Services working on the COVID Recovery Iowa project, an initiative that supports Iowans with free mental health services. The Iowa Department of Human Services received about $1 million in federal funds to start the program. Staffers based in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly focus on families and children who seek help.
"I like being able to be an empathetic listener," Gesme said. "I like people to feel like they’ve been heard, and it makes me feel good to make other people feel good."
Anyone can seek confidential counseling through phone calls, chat messages or video sessions. Counselors are available 24/7 for people who want support. Counselors will provide several free sessions, Gesme said. People who need ongoing counseling will be referred to local providers. Pathways will assist people without insurance in finding funds to pay for health services.
There are phone lines available in both English and Spanish, and interpretation is possible for other languages. The Iowa Concern phone line is 800-447-1985 and the Spanish phone line is 531-800-3687.
"There shouldn’t be any barriers to services because there’s enough stress going on as is," Gesme said. "It takes a constant amount of energy to just deal with the everyday changes and worries."
The COVID Recovery Iowa project includes Facebook groups for people to connect with one another, including pre-teens, teens and parents.
Pathways is working alongside four other entities that focus on different areas of need — such as challenges faced by people who have disabilities or agriculture workers. The other organizations include University of Iowa, Iowa State University, Abbe Center for Community Mental Health Inc. and Heartland Family Service.
"Our counselors, our existing agencies, are usually somewhat overwhelmed — or at least at capacity — when disaster happens, and the pandemic is a disaster," Gesme said. "We're here to fill in the gaps and get people pointed in the right direction if they want ongoing services, but sometimes people just want a listening ear, so we're there for them."
Some part-time staff members picked up full-time hours to be trained as counselors. Other counselors came out of retirement to help with the effort.
"Everybody wants to help everybody that's on our team, and that’s what makes it work," Gesme said. "All of our staff have experienced the pandemic too, and we're there for each other to help each other through our own struggles, and that insight though just makes us that much better helpers when it comes to addressing people's needs."
People who may not have reached out before — like teachers, child care providers and mental health workers — are utilizing the COVID Recovery Iowa resources, Gesme said. She said help is available to anyone who needs it.
She said Pathways staff can reach out to other organizations and resources on behalf of people who need additional mental health services, as well as rent, utilities or food assistance.
"If we can't meet your need, we'll find somebody who can meet your need," Gesme said. "And you don't even have to know what your need is. You don't have to be able to define it. We're here to listen. We can help you figure it out together."
The services will be available until June 8, Gesme said.
