Waterloo officials locate new revenue and cuts, look to abandon unpaid city furloughs

WATERLOO — Waterloo officials could forgo unpaid furloughs of city employees for a slightly higher tax rate, an option discussed Monday at a work session.
The newly proposed general fund tax rate Monday of $18.66 per $1,000 of taxable property value comes after officials made new cuts, added potential revenue sources and did away with the possible furlough savings. Residential property owners would see a 3.67% tax rate increase. Commercial and industrial property owners would see a tax increase of 1.22%.
Waterloo chief financial officer Michelle Weidner said state rollbacks — tax rates based on taxable valuations of property — amount to 2.42% of the tax rate increase for the city's residential property owners. City Council officials have no ability to change that part of the hike.
Weidner said she anticipates Waterloo lost nearly $1 million in revenue in the past fiscal year during COVID-19. State COVID-19 relief funds of $1.6 million and $750,000 of unassigned general fund balance will help soften the impact of revenue loss, Weidner said.
Hart said internal conversations led officials to abandon the idea of unpaid furloughs for city employees. He said there is "no interest" to pursue the option further.
Monday's proposal falls above the formerly considered rate of $18.43 per $1,000 of taxable property value, which included five unpaid days off for all city employees and 120-day hiring delays for open positions. It would have meant a 2.38% tax increase for residential property owners, and a 0.05% reduction in taxes for commercial and industrial property owners.
City officials maintained Monday the possibility of 120-day delays for hiring open positions. If approved, the measure would go in place July 1, but could affect positions that became vacant before that if the hiring process is not underway. Some hirings could be delayed for longer than the intended time period.
The proposal to forgo unpaid furloughs and keep 120-day hiring delays results in a tax rate lower than the original budget published, as required by law. That budget called for a $19.25 tax rate per $1,000 of taxable valuable, a 6.9% increase for residential property owners and a 4.37% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.
To reach the current tax rate, the Metropolitan Transit Authority would no longer receive nearly $44,000 in city funding. Weidner said the decision came after recognizing CARES Act money could be used to cover costs instead.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he will cut $15,000 in planned marketing costs associated with the 2030 community vision, which includes resident input through surveys. City communications will take a $5,000 cut that would have otherwise funded a business publication, Hart said.
Hart said he continues to seek more than $176,000 in funds for an added city chief of staff, which would help with day-to-day city administration. City Council member Margaret Klein asked if the council can be part of crafting the job description for the role, which she called a "major" and "expensive change."
City Council member Pat Morrissey persisted in his criticism of adding the role, saying other departments have asked for added staff members for years. He said anyone making decisions in the purview of chiefs of staff "needs to be an elected person." Morrissey said he does not understand the mayor needing a chief of staff to assist with duties. He suggested that the change should be voted on by the public.
Weidner said she can find $15,000 in salary cost savings and $11,500 in professional fees to cut from the finance department's budget.
The new proposal includes a reduction of more than $23,500 in the cost of retirement payouts for Waterloo Police Department employees. The cut was made with the expectation that not all eligible retirees will decide to end their careers at the department in the upcoming fiscal year. Another $4,000 in professional fees, $500 in crime prevention fees, $500 in photocopying fees and $3,100 in unneeded telephone fees were cut from the police department's budget proposal.
The previously proposed $78,000 in reduced overtime pay for Waterloo Fire Rescue remains in place. Weidner said the department should not need as much overtime after a federal grant allowed for the hiring of four additional firefighters. Phone expenses will decrease by $1,000.
Ambulance fee revenue is expected to increase by $100,000. The budget proposal shows a decrease in $18,000 in overtime for ambulance staff and $1,000 in phone fees. Waterloo Fire Rescue took out $100,000 in previous equipment purchase requests.
The fund for garage repairs and parts for fire trucks and ambulances could decrease by $20,000. Weidner said the city bought two new ambulances and one new fire truck in recent years, which should lessen the need for fixes.
The Waterloo Regional Airport is forgoing more than $9,700 in retirement payouts. The airport has two employees eligible for retirement, and the current budget proposal prepares for one of those workers to retire.
The culture and arts department found "creative ways" to reduce its budget proposal, Weidner said. The department encompasses attractions like the Grout Museum, Waterloo Center for the Arts, SportsPlex and Young Arena. The proposed cuts include lessened part-time hours for some staff and members-only access to facilities for limited time periods.
Leisure services said it will save nearly $13,400 by delaying the hiring of one forestry position. Salary savings from department reorganization will save another nearly $14,500 in funds. The department said it can save $3,000 in fuel costs. Downtown area maintenance could decrease by $4,000, golf costs by $4,000 and sports costs by $3,000.
Attorney legal fees unneeded in previous years could be cut by $40,000.
The library proposed cutting $20,000 in material costs from its budget, but Weidner did not include the reduction in Monday's proposal. She said she is unsure if residents would want less funds for the library.
The total changes proposed Monday, including the 120-day hiring delays for open roles, would bring down the overall tax levy by nearly $3 million.
Morrissey called the year's budget process "bankrupt," and said he was given the least opportunity for input in his time as a City Council member. He said he wanted more meetings with departments about their budget proposals.
"I think it’s a disgrace, Mr. Mayor, plain and simple," Morrissey said.
Other City Council members said they remembered publicly agreeing to a more streamlined budget process that involved less meetings. Hart apologized Monday for not meeting Morrissey's expectations, but said he followed directions from the majority of City Council members.
Waterloo City Council will have a public hearing Thursday to potentially finalize the budget. The city is required to certify its budget by March 31 or risk having its property taxes set at the same amount as the current year.