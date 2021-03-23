Waterloo officials locate new revenue and cuts, look to abandon unpaid city furloughs

Hart said he continues to seek more than $176,000 in funds for an added city chief of staff, which would help with day-to-day city administration. City Council member Margaret Klein asked if the council can be part of crafting the job description for the role, which she called a "major" and "expensive change."

City Council member Pat Morrissey persisted in his criticism of adding the role, saying other departments have asked for added staff members for years. He said anyone making decisions in the purview of chiefs of staff "needs to be an elected person." Morrissey said he does not understand the mayor needing a chief of staff to assist with duties. He suggested that the change should be voted on by the public.

Weidner said she can find $15,000 in salary cost savings and $11,500 in professional fees to cut from the finance department's budget.

The new proposal includes a reduction of more than $23,500 in the cost of retirement payouts for Waterloo Police Department employees. The cut was made with the expectation that not all eligible retirees will decide to end their careers at the department in the upcoming fiscal year. Another $4,000 in professional fees, $500 in crime prevention fees, $500 in photocopying fees and $3,100 in unneeded telephone fees were cut from the police department's budget proposal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}