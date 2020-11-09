Waterloo officials fear releasing broadband study would hurt competition with Mediacom

Wendland noted Mediacom is not under legal obligation to release its pricing and cost data or marketing strategies.

“As a nongovernmental entity, Mediacom is a profit-seeking business that is permitted to develop its marketing and pricing strategies and related proprietary information behind closed doors,” Wendland wrote.

The city referred to the study as material that is “preliminary only and not intended as a basis for official action.”

The city commissioned the study about a year ago to be completed by Magellan Advisors, a consultant company based in Denver, Colorado. In 2019, City Council members unanimously voted to reallocate about $110,000 in unspent general obligation bonds to cover the cost of the study.

“The utility will not have a fair chance to succeed if it must show its hand to a private competitor before the utility even has an opportunity to decide the essential steps to begin organizing an operational plan,” Wendland wrote.