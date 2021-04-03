Waterloo officials could approve $150K for Magellan to install partial broadband network

Magellan would install a data center and have workshops with city departments to coordinate the technology, according to company documents.

Other phases of the fiber network — including 60%, 90% and 100% thresholds — are expected to be requested under separate agreements, documents show.

The agreement calls for Magellan to complete the project in 60-90 days after any approval from City Council members.

If approved, the company said it plans to utilize conceptual designs in the "recently completed" broadband plan, which it said will "fast-track engineering and reduce costs" for the city. Magellan said the city's decision to pursue its services will "save the City time and money toward the overall engineering costs."

Magellan said it plans to work with city departments "to ensure they are informed of the project, processes, goals and requirements."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We will establish points of contact between our team and departmental personnel so they can communicate throughout the design process," Magellan documents state. "We believe that tight collaboration and a free flow of information will produce the best design for the City."