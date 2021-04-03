Waterloo officials could approve $150K for Magellan to install partial broadband network

WATERLOO — City officials could pay consultant Magellan Advisors more than $150,000 to design a portion of fiber network.
The agreement is up for consideration at Monday's City Council meeting. The fiber connections would allow sewer and storm water pump stations to electronically monitor performance and alert city staff to emergencies, according to city documents. The potential agreement comes before a full broadband study is being publicly released to Waterloo taxpayers, which officials said will not be until May earliest.
Magellan Advisors was commissioned in fall 2019 to complete the study to explore a city-owned broadband utility, which could provide another option for high-speed internet, phone services and cable television. City Council members unanimously voted to reallocate about $110,000 in unspent general obligation bonds to cover the cost of the study.
The initial fiber project for consideration Monday would include installing 30% of the network, according to Magellan documents. That includes up to 73 miles of conduit and fiber infrastructure underground. The company said the project would be done "in an effort to connect every City utility site and facility."
Magellan would install a data center and have workshops with city departments to coordinate the technology, according to company documents.
Other phases of the fiber network — including 60%, 90% and 100% thresholds — are expected to be requested under separate agreements, documents show.
The agreement calls for Magellan to complete the project in 60-90 days after any approval from City Council members.
If approved, the company said it plans to utilize conceptual designs in the "recently completed" broadband plan, which it said will "fast-track engineering and reduce costs" for the city. Magellan said the city's decision to pursue its services will "save the City time and money toward the overall engineering costs."
Magellan said it plans to work with city departments "to ensure they are informed of the project, processes, goals and requirements."
"We will establish points of contact between our team and departmental personnel so they can communicate throughout the design process," Magellan documents state. "We believe that tight collaboration and a free flow of information will produce the best design for the City."
Waterloo twice declined to release the broadband study in October to The Courier after an open records request. Officials continue to state the study is "draft" material that can remain confidential, citing part of the Iowa code.
Another part of Iowa code cited by officials provides protection for utility records that include private customer information. Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said potential utilities are traditionally not protected under that part of the code.
The city’s legal department previously said it worried publicly releasing the study would hurt Waterloo’s competition with Mediacom, a major service provider.
A study by the Waterloo Industrial Development Association showed construction of a fiber-to-home system similar to one in Cedar Falls could cost between $39.2 million and $65.3 million. City officials have yet to publicly release any cost estimates for Waterloo generated by Magellan.
Residents who want to attend or speak at Monday's City Council meeting virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. can register online or contact the Clerk's Office.