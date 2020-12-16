Waterloo not to release broadband study to public until May 2021 earliest, officials say

The Courier requested the study be publicly released, but was twice denied access to the study. The Iowa Public Information Board is reviewing the city's denial of the request at a Thursday meeting.

The city cited parts of Iowa code that allow documents to remain confidential if they are not finalized. The same section of the code says the exception does not apply to records that will be “used in the formulation, recommendation, adoption, or execution of any official policy or action by a public official authorized to make such decisions for the governmental body or the government body.”

The city says another part of Iowa code protects utility records from being released that include customer information, marketing and pricing strategies or cost data.

The city's legal department previously said it worried publicly releasing the study would hurt Waterloo's competition with Mediacom, a major service provider.