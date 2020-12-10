Waterloo native, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones calls on city to do more for Black residents

“You have to put the same amount of resources that went into creating it have to be put into undoing it, and y’all don’t want to do that,” Hannah-Jones said. “Where are the resources going? And where is the real effort for transformation? I don’t see it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She knows Black people in Cedar Falls face discrimination from renters, she said. She noted that it happens on Waterloo’s west side, too. She pointed to the lack of police accountability laws in Waterloo or Cedar Falls, stating police should not be able to avoid consequences for killing unarmed civilians.

“We haven’t even done the small things,” she said. “That’s not even calling for transfers of wealth. That’s not calling for intimate civil rights, which is what housing and schools are. That’s just basic, and we haven’t even done that.”

Encouraging Black people to get an education, buy a house and work harder will not end the wealth gap, she said. Reparations would help not only Black residents, but the entire economy, which would benefit from increased investment in businesses and colleges.