Waterloo native, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones calls on city to do more for Black residents

WATERLOO — Waterloo native and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones had stark words Thursday evening for local leaders.
City officials are not doing enough to combat systemic inequality faced by Black residents, she said.
“In a city this size, you could solve these issues — if you wanted to,” Hannah-Jones said.
She shared her message at a Thursday virtual event for International Human Rights Day. She answered questions from Waterloo Human Rights Commission Director the Rev. Abraham Funchess, the Rev. Dave Kivett from Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church and Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves.
Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project, a journalistic endeavor that reframed United States history to value the extreme sacrifices and contributions of Black Americans. Its publication marked the 400th anniversary of a ship’s arrival in August 1619 that brought the first 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia.
She said Thursday that decades-long investment in racial inequality requires officials to develop programs that address segregation in housing, education and income. This includes reparations for people who are descendants of slaves. Enslaved Black people were unable to accumulate property, money or housing for a 250-year period. It is an impossible gap to completely overcome without reparations, she said.
“You have to put the same amount of resources that went into creating it have to be put into undoing it, and y’all don’t want to do that,” Hannah-Jones said. “Where are the resources going? And where is the real effort for transformation? I don’t see it.”
She knows Black people in Cedar Falls face discrimination from renters, she said. She noted that it happens on Waterloo’s west side, too. She pointed to the lack of police accountability laws in Waterloo or Cedar Falls, stating police should not be able to avoid consequences for killing unarmed civilians.
“We haven’t even done the small things,” she said. “That’s not even calling for transfers of wealth. That’s not calling for intimate civil rights, which is what housing and schools are. That’s just basic, and we haven’t even done that.”
Encouraging Black people to get an education, buy a house and work harder will not end the wealth gap, she said. Reparations would help not only Black residents, but the entire economy, which would benefit from increased investment in businesses and colleges.
She said people either believe Black people are disadvantaged due to the institution of slavery and systemic racism, or they think Black people are culturally inferior and systemic racism doesn’t exist. She said the latter view is not based in reality.
“Which one makes the most sense?” she asked. “That somehow we just are choosing our struggle now because we just don’t like having money, we don’t like having nice neighborhoods, we don’t want to live in safe communities, we don’t want our kids to get a good education, or that a country built on depriving us of all of those things — that had to be forced to give us every single right we have — is still somehow depriving us of those things?”
The city awarded Hannah-Jones an Ida B. Wells-Barnett Award for Courage and Tenacity at Thursday’s event. Hannah-Jones helped found the Ida B. Wells Society For Investigative Reporting, an organization that works to gain and retain investigative journalists of color.
