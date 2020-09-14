 Skip to main content
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart to provide State of the City address Tuesday
040618bp-state-of-the-city-1

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart delivers the State of the City speech at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Cedar Valley Tech Works in Waterloo on April 6, 2018.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will highlight city projects and initiatives from the past fiscal year in his State of the City address, happening virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Former journalist Kathy Flynn will co-host the event, interviewing other top city officials. The event will feature updates from community development director Noel Anderson, public works director Randy Bennett and leisure services director Paul Huting.

Hart will lead conversations about the housing market, technology sector advances and equity. He will be joined by real estate agent Amy Wienands, tech company founder Andy Van Fleet and philanthropy advocate Sharina Sallis, according to the city website. Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald will discuss police reforms.

Residents can request to attend the virtual event on video platform Zoom through a link on the city's website.

Sydney Czyzon covers Waterloo and Black Hawk County. She can be reached at sydney.czyzon@wcfcourier.com.

