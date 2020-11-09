Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart tests positive for COVID-19

WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is self-isolating at home with COVID-19, he announced Monday via Zoom at the City Council meeting.

Hart did not share when he was diagnosed, but said he began isolating several days before Monday. He is unsure how he contracted the virus. His announcement came as Black Hawk County saw a 24.9% 14-day positivity rate. The total number of positive cases from PCR lab testing is 7,750, and 108 people have died from the virus, county data shows.

Hart said he did not have a fever or receive any services from health care providers. His symptoms include feeling tired and sore, he said.

“I’m on the other side of recovery,” Hart told the City Council. “I do feel good, but keep your hearts and minds towards my family and the other families and people that are impacted.”

Hart said he transported a sick family member to the emergency room last week who got tested for COVID-19. He said it took more than three hours for his relative to see a doctor at the hospital. Hart watched as long lines of people waited inside and outside the facility. He thanked health care workers for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.