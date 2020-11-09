Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart tests positive for COVID-19

WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is self-isolating at home with COVID-19, he announced Monday via Zoom at the City Council meeting.
Hart did not share when he was diagnosed, but said he began isolating several days before Monday. He is unsure how he contracted the virus. His announcement came as Black Hawk County saw a 24.9% 14-day positivity rate. The total number of positive cases from PCR lab testing is 7,750, and 108 people have died from the virus, county data shows.
Hart said he did not have a fever or receive any services from health care providers. His symptoms include feeling tired and sore, he said.
“I’m on the other side of recovery,” Hart told the City Council. “I do feel good, but keep your hearts and minds towards my family and the other families and people that are impacted.”
Hart said he transported a sick family member to the emergency room last week who got tested for COVID-19. He said it took more than three hours for his relative to see a doctor at the hospital. Hart watched as long lines of people waited inside and outside the facility. He thanked health care workers for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor said he had “very minimal interaction” over the past week with city officials and residents. He said he contacted people directly with whom he interacted in person. Most of his meetings were held on Zoom, he said.
“Fortunately, in City Hall, I don’t necessarily even visit with people,” Hart said.
He continues working remotely, noting it became the “way of life” since the pandemic began spreading in the United States.
“We pretty much got used to this new normal starting in March when we had to shift the way we do business,” Hart said.
Hart said is meeting with staff members virtually to monitor the city’s COVID-19 response. He said he will communicate with Waterloo schools to see what can be done to keep students safe.
“The numbers we are starting to see right now are absolutely staggering,” he said.
Over the summer, he said, it was uncommon for people to know someone who died from COVID-19.
“It’s hard for us to say that nowadays,” Hart said.
Hart’s disclosure of his COVID-19 status came at the same meeting where Council members unanimously extended the city’s mask mandate. Hart asked all council members to attend the meeting via Zoom. Only City Clerk Kelley Felchle and some members of the public were in the City Hall chambers.
“It really felt good to have the entire City Council tell the community that we are concerned about the numbers,” Hart said.
Hart said he is grateful Cedar Falls passed its own mask mandate, and encouraged the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to pass its own guidelines. The county supervisors did not approve a mask mandate resolution in September.
