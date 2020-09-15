Waterloo mayor highlights developments, police reform, tech growth in State of the City address

Andy Van Fleet, partner for tech company Visual Logic with an office in Waterloo, shared his optimism about a city owned telecommunications company that would provide internet service to residents.

He said the city's telecommunications board is close to implementing the plan, which would allow for 1-10 gigabit internet connectivity to residents and businesses for a lower price than offered by current providers.

"This would mean that you're going to get speeds of 10 to 100 times faster than what we're currently seeing," Van Fleet said.

City Council members voted in February to approve an $84,500 study to explore a city-owned fiber optics system for internet, phone and cable TV options. Other area providers include Mediacom Communications and Century Link.

"We know that there is a demand for this, and we know that the citizens of Waterloo deserve better than what we have been providing recently," Van Fleet said.

Hart and philanthropy advocate Sharina Sallis said they are continuing to create pathways for people from historically marginalized groups to succeed in Waterloo. Hart said he is encouraged to see a rise in young Black and minority professionals in key leadership positions.

"It was not that long ago that people were trying to leave," Sallis said. "What's happened is ... people are creating their own spaces, their own avenues — they're not waiting to be tapped to showcase that they are leaders. They are leading and demonstrating in their own gifts and talents."

