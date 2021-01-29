Waterloo mask mandate could be extended another 12 weeks with City Council approval

WATERLOO — Waterloo could see another 12-week mask mandate if approved Monday by City Council members.
The mandate, first passed in August 2020, was already extended several times by the Waterloo City Council. The most recent extension in November 2020 lengthened the period of the extension from six to 12 weeks. The unanimous decision by council members came during Black Hawk County's worst month for COVID-19 infections. It followed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The proposed resolution includes the same guidelines as previous mask mandates. It requires people to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, hardware stores and city buildings. Masks are required outside if six-feet distance is not possible, and when using public transportation and private car services.
Masks would not be required for public safety workers, children under 2, people with breathing trouble, people unable to remove their masks without help and anyone who got medical or legal advice to not wear masks.
People would not need to wear masks inside their private homes. Traveling alone, exercising, eating or drinking and other services that require temporary mask removal would be exempt from the mandate.
The proposed resolution outlines the correct way to wear face masks. It says masks should completely cover the nose and mouth, be secured with ties or ear loops and have multiple fabric layers.
Like past mandates, the resolution said enforcement of the mandate is up to Hart. It says the mandate will aim "towards compliance not punishment."
Since the November extension, more than 10,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to people in Black Hawk County. The county had a 10% 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Friday, classified as "high" risk status by the health department.
Nearly 250 local residents have died from COVID-19 as of Friday. More than 14,280 have tested positive for the virus through PCR and antigen testing.
Council member Margaret Klein previously said she does not believe the mask mandate encourages more people to wear face coverings. Klein voted against the initial mandate in August, and then voted against the September extension with council member Dave Boesen.
Boesen raised concerns about lacking enforcement mechanisms and the guidelines "pitting people against each other."
Other council members, including Jonathan Grieder and Sharon Juon, previously said mask mandates help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies provide scientific evidence showing that masks protect wearers and those around them.