Waterloo mask mandate could be extended another 12 weeks with City Council approval

Masks would not be required for public safety workers, children under 2, people with breathing trouble, people unable to remove their masks without help and anyone who got medical or legal advice to not wear masks.

People would not need to wear masks inside their private homes. Traveling alone, exercising, eating or drinking and other services that require temporary mask removal would be exempt from the mandate.

The proposed resolution outlines the correct way to wear face masks. It says masks should completely cover the nose and mouth, be secured with ties or ear loops and have multiple fabric layers.

Like past mandates, the resolution said enforcement of the mandate is up to Hart. It says the mandate will aim "towards compliance not punishment."

Since the November extension, more than 10,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to people in Black Hawk County. The county had a 10% 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Friday, classified as "high" risk status by the health department.

Nearly 250 local residents have died from COVID-19 as of Friday. More than 14,280 have tested positive for the virus through PCR and antigen testing.