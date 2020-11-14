 Skip to main content
Waterloo man stabbed outside his home
WATERLOO — A man was stabbed Thursday outside his house in the 100 block of Home Park Boulevard, according to an incident report.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. when the man was stabbed once in the lower part of his back. The man was treated at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

The victim did not cooperate with investigators, the report said. The Waterloo Police Department did not arrest anyone for the stabbing.

The man called authorities to report the stabbing. He said he was attached by another man who he didn't know, according to the report.

