Waterloo man loses control of SUV, hits another man's garage

WATERLOO — A man lost control of his SUV in a Waterloo alley Friday night, hitting another man's garage and causing $5,000 in damage, according to police records.

The man allegedly hit the garage, 331 Hammond Ave., with the front of his gray 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The car hit the front corner of the garage, causing the building to shift off its foundation. No one reported injuries.

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Corry Monroe, initially drove away from the scene. Monroe's car was found at his residence, two houses away from the garage. The car was registered to his grandmother, though police said Monroe is the known driver of the SUV. Police found the car with about $1,500 in damage and cut-out airbags. There were swerving tire marks in the gravel from the garage to Monroe's address, police records show.

Monroe later went to the garage owner's house to admit that he hit the building with his car.

Monroe said he was doing work on his SUV before hitting the garage. When he test drove it, he said the throttle body stuck open and the car sped out of control, according to police.

Citations are pending for the incident, police records show. Waterloo police did not immediately provide more information.

