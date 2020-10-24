Waterloo man arrested for puncturing tires Friday

WATERLOO — A 25-year-old Waterloo man was arrested for allegedly puncturing another man's tires in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue on Friday evening.

The man, Jakob Kamp, was taken into custody on potential charges for fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to arrest logs. He was released from jail Friday on his promise to appear for court.

The alleged incident happened in a neighborhood west of the Cedar River, across from the John Deere factory.

Kamp's prior record includes felony convictions for third-degree burglary in 2014 and a controlled substances violation in 2016. He was also convicted of possession of marijuana, fifth-degree theft, driving under the influence and violating probation, according to court records.

His court date was not posted as of Saturday.

