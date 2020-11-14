Waterloo man allegedly injures wife, son Saturday

WATERLOO — A 50-year-old Waterloo man was arrested Saturday shortly after midnight for allegedly injuring his spouse and son, according to police records.

The man, Jene O'Day, is facing pending misdemeanor charges for assault. The incident happened at a house in the 100 block of French Street in Waterloo. The man's 42-year-old wife reported minor injuries, and the man's 19-year-old son had minor injuries and lost some teeth, according to an incident report.

The man's son called police Saturday, records show. The man was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail but was not in custody as of later Saturday morning.

Police said O'Day appeared intoxicated at the scene.

