Waterloo man allegedly commits early morning crime spree, assaults officials

WATERLOO — A man allegedly broke windows at two houses, stole from a car and assaulted officials who stopped him early Sunday morning, according to incident reports.
The man, 31-year-old Justin Chihak, was subdued and arrested shortly after 4 a.m., and then taken into custody at Black Hawk County Jail on $9,600 bond. Police believe he was on drugs when arrested. The incident report said Chihak, a Waterloo resident, had a severe laceration when taken into custody. It is unclear how he was injured.
Chihak had a personal weapon on him when damaging property, the incident report said. Police were called after Chihak allegedly broke windows at a one stranger's home in the 3800 block of Butternut Lane, and then another stranger's nearby home in the 2800 block of Redwood Lane.
The man ran at officials when they tried to arrest him, and then assaulted a police officer and firefighter while in custody, the police report said. The firefighter received a minor injury.
Chihak is being held for possible charges of criminal mischief, assaulting peace officers and interfering with official acts.
He allegedly burglarized an unlocked car in the 3900 block of Hazelwood Lane sometime overnight. He stole masks with designs on them from the car, which officers found on him when he was arrested hours earlier for breaking house windows, the report said. Chihak faces a burglary charge for the incident.
Chihak was convicted in April 2008 for a separate burglary offense, according to court records.
His convictions date back to 2005, and include charges for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, interfering with official acts, assaulting peace officers, domestic abuse, violating probation, operating a car without consent, driving under the influence and possessing controlled substances, court records show.
