Waterloo man, 28, shot in foot in early Sunday incident

WATERLOO — A man was shot in the foot early Sunday in the 100 block of Sherwood Court in Waterloo, according to police.

The man, a 28-year-old Waterloo resident, survived the injury. Another man who lived on nearby Summit Avenue reported the shooting to police. It happened shortly after 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Waterloo police did not arrest anyone for the shooting, and officials said the shooter's relationship to the victim is unknown. The victim said he did not see anything or know who shot him, police said. The shooter could be arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

Police seized evidence and took photos for an investigation, according to the incident report. The case remains active.

Another overnight shooting in Waterloo damaged a man's house in the 1000 block of Columbia Street. Police are investigating the incident, according to an incident report. No one was injured and no arrests were made.

