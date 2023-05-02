WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Lions Club will host its inaugural Waffle Breakfast fundraiser, featuring Dad's Belgium Waffles, on May 13. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon at the UAW Hall Local 838, 2615 Washington St.

The menu includes Dad's Belgian waffles, sausages, toppings and beverages.

Tickets are $8 for adults' $6 for children ages 5 to 10; and free for children age 4 and under. Tickets are available from Waterloo Lions Club members or at the door.

Organizers said 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards furnishing eye exams, eyeglasses, hearing exams, and hearing aids to local residents in need.

For more information about the breakfast or how to become a member of the Waterloo Lions Club, visit waterloolionsclub.com online or find the group on Facebook by searching Waterloo Lions Club.

