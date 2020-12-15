Waterloo hospitals to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — Two of Waterloo’s major health care systems expect to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, according to hospital officials.
Both UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center officials said health care workers who are most exposed to COVID-19 will get the vaccine first. The Black Hawk County Health Department did not yet release the number of vaccine doses it will distribute to local health care systems.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which had 95% efficacy in clinical trials, is manufactured by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech. An advisory panel will vote Thursday on whether to recommend another COVID-19 vaccine’s approval by the FDA. The vaccine, also found to have about 95% efficacy in clinical trials, is manufactured by Moderna.
If Allen Hospital receives fewer doses than the number of exposed staff members, age will be used to decide who gets the vaccine first, said spokesperson Carson Tigges. Those eligible will be provided with an educational module that walks through vaccine development, efficacy, safety data and possible side effects.
Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Northeast Iowa, said a planning committee is still figuring out which workers will receive the vaccine. Emergency room, intensive care and hospital floor staff will be some of the first vaccinated, Sojka said.
“We’re working on that tiering and looking at how many colleagues want the vaccine, how much we get, and the timing of the receipt of the vaccine is going to change that,” he said.
MercyOne will immediately schedule second-dose appointments with workers who receive the first dose of the vaccine, Sojka said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses total.
Both Allen Hospital and MercyOne Waterloo are encouraging but not requiring staff members to get the vaccine.
The vaccine’s newness is part of the reason it will remain optional, Sojka said.
“We had heard about some of the side effects, but as more individuals get vaccinated, we’ll have better numbers on that,” Sojka said. “If people are uncomfortable or worried about the vaccine, they can refuse the vaccine.”
Common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include pain and swelling where the shot is administered, fever, chills, tiredness, headache and body aches.
Sojka said MercyOne may allow workers to take time off if they experience side effects.
“Even though there are some side effects with this, this is going to be our best chance to start protecting our community and getting back to some semblance of normal when enough individuals are vaccinated going into the middle of the year,” Sojka said.
Waverly Health Center in Bremer County also encourages staff members to get the vaccine. Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim pointed out that some groups may be skeptical about the vaccine, such as pregnant and breastfeeding women. There is no data on the vaccine’s safety in this group.
Solheim said Waverly Health Center cannot receive the first batch from Pfizer because it doesn’t have the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the vaccine.
The center will receive doses if the Moderna vaccine receives FDA approval, Solheim said. The Moderna vaccine has storage requirements that resemble other vaccines, like chicken pox or tetanus shots.
The center could receive doses of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week. Solheim said vaccines would most likely be provided to workers the week of Dec. 28.
She did not disclose the number of doses the center will receive. The first people to receive vaccines will be staff members who work in potentially infectious areas.
Solheim, who said she recently lost a family member to COVID-19, is excited for the vaccine’s rollout. She hopes to eventually be able to visit her father, who lives in a nursing home.
“This is a huge step, and it’s such a necessary and important step for us to again be back with people that we love,” she said. “We really want people to feel optimism and that this is important to do.”
