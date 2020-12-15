Waterloo hospitals to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sojka said MercyOne may allow workers to take time off if they experience side effects.

“Even though there are some side effects with this, this is going to be our best chance to start protecting our community and getting back to some semblance of normal when enough individuals are vaccinated going into the middle of the year,” Sojka said.

Waverly Health Center in Bremer County also encourages staff members to get the vaccine. Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim pointed out that some groups may be skeptical about the vaccine, such as pregnant and breastfeeding women. There is no data on the vaccine’s safety in this group.

Solheim said Waverly Health Center cannot receive the first batch from Pfizer because it doesn’t have the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the vaccine.

The center will receive doses if the Moderna vaccine receives FDA approval, Solheim said. The Moderna vaccine has storage requirements that resemble other vaccines, like chicken pox or tetanus shots.