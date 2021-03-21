 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo home severely damaged after Sunday barbecue turns into blustering fire
0 comments
breaking alert featured top story

Waterloo home severely damaged after Sunday barbecue turns into blustering fire

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Windy conditions caused an unattended Sunday barbecue in rural Waterloo to transform into a blustering fire, officials said.

George Drive House Fire 1

A house located at 4137 George Dr. in Waterloo was damaged in a fire March 21, 2021.

The fire started in the garage at 4137 George Dr. in Waterloo shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to fire officials. It soon spread to the nearby camper, car and house, causing the attic to catch fire and ceiling to collapse. None of the home occupants or pets were injured in the fire, said Waterloo Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Mahood. Deputies from Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The contents of the home appear to be completely damaged, Mahood said. The home occupants are unable to stay in the residence, and they declined housing help from the American Red Cross.

George Drive House Fire March 21, 2020

1 of 5

Wind gusts Sunday reached up to 40 mph in Waterloo, according to the National Weather Service. Mahood said the winds were an "extreme hindrance" to efforts to contain the fire, which took firefighters nearly two hours. Waterloo Fire Rescue was able to prevent the fire from reaching a gazebo and nearby houses.

"The uncontrolled wind from that direction was pretty hard to overcome," Mahood said. "Normally that wouldn't have been much more than a garage fire and some melted siding, but instead it turned into a battle just to keep anything from spreading to other houses."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Fire officials confronted lacking local water supply near the house. They had to lay equipment across N. Elk Run Rd. to reach a fire hydrant, Mahood said.

A neighbor first spotted smoke coming from the garage, Mahood said. He advised Waterloo residents to avoid unattended fires as weather warms up.

"Don't have any unattended fires, especially not during near-wind advisory and dry conditions like this," Mahood said. "I wouldn't barbecue if you live next to a field with a 30 mph wind coming across it."

Waterloo Fire Rescue is still assessing total costs of the damage, Mahood said.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Inside Well + Far Designs in Hudson

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News