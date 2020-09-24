Waterloo food bank receives 37,000 pounds in turkey bologna deliveries

WATERLOO — More than 37,000 pounds of turkey bologna from Iowa farmers was delivered to three state food banks Thursday morning, including the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St.
The Iowa Food Bank Association put $100,000 in CARES Act funding toward the turkey purchases, according to a news release.
More than 52,000 Northeast Iowa residents will face food insecurity during the pandemic, said Barbara Prather, executive director of Northeast Iowa Food Bank. She worked with the Feeding Iowans Task Force and Department of Agriculture to coordinate turkey purchases and deliveries.
“When the pandemic hit, food insecurity hit the roof. … That takes more food and more resources,” Prather said. “What this does is bring those resources so we can get them out into our community.”
Thursday’s delivery was purchased from state meat processing company West Liberty Foods, owned by turkey growers. Another 37,000 pounds of turkey bologna will be delivered Oct. 22 to other state food banks, the release said. The purchases aim to help turkey farmers who struggled when sandwich chains saw a decrease in sales.
“Our farmers and our producers have been impacted by everything that’s happening,” said Iowa Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Julie Kenney. “In the midst of challenge, they’re looking for opportunities to help others.”
About 12 million turkeys are raised each year by Iowa farmers, according to a news release, and their products are usually sold in grocery stores and restaurants.
“Iowa’s turkey industry is playing a critical role in bringing high quality, nutritious protein to families in need of food security,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who leads the Feeding Iowans Task Force, attended Thursday’s deliveries in Waterloo. He said turkey bologna deliveries will be distributed equally among Iowa’s food banks in the coming weeks. Hiawatha and Davenport were the other Iowa cities to receive the first shipments.
“You had numerous Iowans, through no fault of their own, who perhaps were facing food insecurity for the very first time in their lives,” Gregg said. “It’s one of the things that I think about personally because I’m not somebody who has had to face food insecurity. It’s something that you almost take for granted.”
He said the task force worked to implement creative solutions to food insecurity caused by COVID-19, drawing on the state’s agricultural and food processing industries.
“Just know at the end of the day, somebody will be going home with food because of something everybody in this room did to make a difference in the lives of people,” Prather said Thursday.
