Waterloo food bank receives 37,000 pounds in turkey bologna deliveries

About 12 million turkeys are raised each year by Iowa farmers, according to a news release, and their products are usually sold in grocery stores and restaurants.

“Iowa’s turkey industry is playing a critical role in bringing high quality, nutritious protein to families in need of food security,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who leads the Feeding Iowans Task Force, attended Thursday’s deliveries in Waterloo. He said turkey bologna deliveries will be distributed equally among Iowa’s food banks in the coming weeks. Hiawatha and Davenport were the other Iowa cities to receive the first shipments.

“You had numerous Iowans, through no fault of their own, who perhaps were facing food insecurity for the very first time in their lives,” Gregg said. “It’s one of the things that I think about personally because I’m not somebody who has had to face food insecurity. It’s something that you almost take for granted.”

He said the task force worked to implement creative solutions to food insecurity caused by COVID-19, drawing on the state’s agricultural and food processing industries.

“Just know at the end of the day, somebody will be going home with food because of something everybody in this room did to make a difference in the lives of people,” Prather said Thursday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0