Waterloo food bank, producers thanked by Iowa ag secretary for work during COVID-19

"I personally have done a lot of reflection on the last year and how everything came together," said Barb Prather, executive director of Northeast Iowa Food Bank. "It’s really humbling and overwhelming."

Prather said the food bank distributed about 10 million meals to people in need during the 2020 calendar year. This was a 25-30% increase in food distribution from the previous year, she said.

She recounted how one food bank volunteer suffered an illness and had to rely on the food bank. Meat from producers like Tyson and the Iowa Pork Producers Association helped the food bank provide protein to residents in need.

"Protein is one of the items food banks have long needed more of," Prather said. "As soon as it comes in, it’s usually out the door pretty fast because it’s often one of the most expensive items for the clients."

Rick Petersen, new plant manager at the Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, said hunger relief is the main way the company gives back to the community. He said Tyson donated more food in the past year than ever in the company's 85-year history.

"I think it’s very important that we have a good community relationship, and we do give back to the community," Petersen said.