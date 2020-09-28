Waterloo Fire Rescue receives $1M federal grant to hire more firefighters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Four more firefighters will join Waterloo Fire Rescue over a three-year period with help from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant, which recently awarded the agency more than $1 million in funds.

The additional firefighters would add to the Fire Rescue's existing 106 firefighters, five of whom serve in administrative roles. In a letter to the Waterloo City Council, Fire Chief Pat Treloar said the station located at 3233 Ansborough Avenue was closed 47 days since July 1, and the grant could allow it to be open more. He added that the grant could improve how fast fire officials can respond to incidents.

Of the staff, 101 firefighters work three 24-hour shifts each week, according to the letter. A few months into the fiscal year, the agency already used 40% of its overtime budget, Treloar said. He said the grant will allow scheduling flexibility if firefighters get sick or hurt.

The grant, called Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, will cover an annual salary of more than $52,000 and yearly benefits of more than $32,000 for each new firefighter, totaling upwards of $84,000 each per year, according to city documents.

Waterloo Fire Rescue's benefits package includes health care, dental, vision, life insurance and pension contribution plans, documents show.