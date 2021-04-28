Waterloo explores funding options for broadband design projects, prepares to publicly release plan

WATERLOO — City officials are working to find funding to possibly expand Waterloo’s existing broadband project.
A meeting Wednesday of the telecommunications utility board touched on finances. Magellan Advisors — hired by the city in fall 2019 to explore the possibility of a municipal communications utility — discussed federal money that could help meet broadband goals. Mayor Quentin Hart supports making Waterloo a “smart city” with interconnected departments that can communicate more easily.
A 30% portion of the city’s broadband network design was approved April 5 by the council. That part of the infrastructure will support the city’s sewer and storm water utilities. More than 70 miles of underground conduit and fiber will electronically monitor performance and detect emergencies.
Steve Nadel, a city attorney specializing in bonds, said broadband for sewer and storm water utilities were prioritized because the department had available funds.
He said other departments — like parks, streets and public safety — could have broadband networks designed through future agreements with Magellan. They would need funding and council approval. The same would be true of a communication utility to provide residents with an option for high-speed internet, phone services and cable TV.
The city currently is in the design phase for the partial network, Nadel said. Construction financing will be discussed at a later time. Funding could come from bonds that would be repaid by taxpayers.
Courtney Violette, chief operating officer for Magellan, said partial designs or installation of broadband infrastructure in the near future will be compatible with any expansions down the line.
“This is consistent with the utility’s needs right now, but it’s also consistent with future needs by the city for other purposes or future needs of the communications utilities through expansions,” Nadel said.
Jessica Zufolo, Megallan vice president of rural broadband strategy, said the recently passed American Rescue Plan presents a “huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Waterloo to fund its goals. The initial language in the plan, which grants Waterloo about $31.2 million, said funds can be used for broadband purposes. More guidance is expected be released in the coming month from the U.S. Treasury Department, Zufolo said.
The federal Economic Development Administration could also be an option for broadband grants, Zufolo said. The agency has $3 billion available for eligible cities, she said. Those funds require a 20-50% match.
EDA funding is available until Sept. 30, 2022, which would give the city about a year and a half to spend the money if granted. Applications are expected to open in June. Zufolo called it an “ideal funding opportunity for the city.”
The Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund is another possibility, Zufolo said, and it will distribute $100 million to municipalities for critical capital work. Another $5 billion in the fund will be distributed in a variety of ways, with 25% of it targeted at areas where the 150% of residents are below the federal poverty line.
Andy Van Fleet, chairman of the city telecommunications board, said any additional funding for design or construction plans would require in a supplemental contract with Magellan. That would require approval from the board and City Council.
Violette said the broadband plan from Magellan, denied to The Courier despite an open records request, should be ready for internal review within the next couple weeks. It could then be ready for broader distribution.
Van Fleet previously said the plan would be publicly released in May or June and brought to the City Council for approval.