Waterloo explores funding options for broadband design projects, prepares to publicly release plan

The city currently is in the design phase for the partial network, Nadel said. Construction financing will be discussed at a later time. Funding could come from bonds that would be repaid by taxpayers.

Courtney Violette, chief operating officer for Magellan, said partial designs or installation of broadband infrastructure in the near future will be compatible with any expansions down the line.

“This is consistent with the utility’s needs right now, but it’s also consistent with future needs by the city for other purposes or future needs of the communications utilities through expansions,” Nadel said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Zufolo, Megallan vice president of rural broadband strategy, said the recently passed American Rescue Plan presents a “huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Waterloo to fund its goals. The initial language in the plan, which grants Waterloo about $31.2 million, said funds can be used for broadband purposes. More guidance is expected be released in the coming month from the U.S. Treasury Department, Zufolo said.