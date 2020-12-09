Waterloo-Cedar Falls drops on list of worst cities for Blacks

“Such disparity in employment opportunities has pronounced financial consequences,” the report said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site said the worst city for Black Americans in the United States is St. Cloud, Minnesota. The location was not included in the website’s 2019 or 2018 reports.

The population in St. Cloud is 5.3% Black, and those residents have a median income of $23,790 — about 38% the income of white residents. Black residents have an unemployment rate of 17.4% while white residents have a 3.7% unemployment rate. More than 72% of white residents own homes compared with about 9% of Black residents.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, metro area — which includes nearby cities Waukesha and West Allis — ranked No. 2 on this year’s report. It held the top spot in 2019. No. 3 on this year’s report was Racine, Wisconsin, another city in the southeastern part of the state.

No. 4 on this year’s report was Danville, Illinois, located in the eastern part of the state.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.