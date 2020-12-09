Waterloo-Cedar Falls drops on list of worst cities for Blacks

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area remained one of the worst cities for Black Americans in 2020, according to an annual report.
The report, published by financial website 24/7 Wall St., ranked Waterloo and Cedar Falls as the No. 5 worst place for Black people. The ratings provide information about Black median income, Black unemployment rates, Black home ownership rates and Black population numbers. Waterloo moved from its No. 3 spot in 2019 and its No. 1 spot in 2018.
The website analyzes racial inequalities between Black and white residents in poverty, education, income, home ownership, unemployment, mortality and incarceration, according to its methodology. It examines these factors in the country’s 383 metro areas.
The website states Black residents make up 7.3% of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area’s population. The median income for Black residents is about $28,700, which is about half of the white median income. Unemployment for Black residents is 16% while white residents have an unemployment rate of 3.4%. About 34% of Black residents own homes compared with about 72% of white residents.
“Such disparity in employment opportunities has pronounced financial consequences,” the report said.
The site said the worst city for Black Americans in the United States is St. Cloud, Minnesota. The location was not included in the website’s 2019 or 2018 reports.
The population in St. Cloud is 5.3% Black, and those residents have a median income of $23,790 — about 38% the income of white residents. Black residents have an unemployment rate of 17.4% while white residents have a 3.7% unemployment rate. More than 72% of white residents own homes compared with about 9% of Black residents.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, metro area — which includes nearby cities Waukesha and West Allis — ranked No. 2 on this year’s report. It held the top spot in 2019. No. 3 on this year’s report was Racine, Wisconsin, another city in the southeastern part of the state.
No. 4 on this year’s report was Danville, Illinois, located in the eastern part of the state.
