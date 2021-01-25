Waterloo declares snow emergency ahead of Monday evening

WATERLOO — Waterloo declared a snow emergency in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

The city said snow routes will be in effect during the time frame. It encouraged residents to move cars from streets to allow snow removal crews to do their work. People should stay 50 feet away from snowplows to avoid getting sprayed with salt and sand, the release said.

Three to seven inches of snow are expected Monday night in Waterloo, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Evening on Monday could see up to one inch of snow. After 5 p.m., there is a 40% chance of snow.

Less than half an inch of additional snow could fall before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Test Iowa, which offers drive-thru COVID-19 tests, is closing its Waterloo site early Monday and opening late Tuesday.

