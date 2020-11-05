 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo COVID-19 test site to change location Monday
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Waterloo COVID-19 test site to change location Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will move to a new location beginning Monday, the health department announced in a news release.

The current site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo will close at 6 p.m. Friday when tests end. The new site, 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo, will open for testing at 8 a.m. Monday. The site will be enclosed for drive-thru testing during the winter months, the release said.

052020bp-crossroads-covid-test-site

Cars pull through the COVID-19 test site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo in May.

State-operated COVID-19 test sites, including the one in Waterloo, will close early at noon Tuesday and be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. The sites will reopen at 8 a.m. next Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People who want to get tested must first complete an online questionnaire at testiowa.com and qualify to be tested. Qualified people can then schedule a time and place to get tested.

Black Hawk County remained at high risk for COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday. The county had a 20.3% 14-day average positivity rate.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News