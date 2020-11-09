Waterloo Council unanimously approves 12-week mask mandate extension

The guidelines require people to wear masks inside public buildings, such as grocery stores and city facilities. The mandate also requires people to wear masks when outside if six feet of distance is not possible and when using transportation services.

People with certain health conditions, children under 2 and public safety employees are exempt. Other exemptions exist for people who are alone, with household members, exercising, eating or drinking.

The council’s decision followed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart’s announcement Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is “on the other side of recovery.”

Council member Margaret Klein, who voted against the initial mandate and its first extension, decided to support the most recent extension at Monday’s meeting. She said she feels people’s worry about COVID-19 is increasing, but she wonders whether implementing a mandate will cause some people to rebel against it.

“I don’t think it does anything,” Klein said. “I want the people of Waterloo to be as hopeful as they can be, and if this little thing makes them feel that way, then I will support it.”