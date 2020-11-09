Waterloo Council unanimously approves 12-week mask mandate extension

WATERLOO — For the first time since the mask mandate’s inception in August, all seven Waterloo City Council members Monday voted to approve an extension of the guidelines.
The 7-0 vote for a 12-week extension came amid Black Hawk County’s highest COVID-19 positivity rate of the pandemic. The county has a 24.9% 14-day positivity rate and 7,750 total positive cases from PCR lab testing, according to local data. The positivity rate is is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total number of people tested.
Black Hawk County reported 220 new cases Monday with one additional death for a total of 108. The state reported 4,212 new cases Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another record in hospitalizations with 1,034. In the 24 hours before 10 a.m. Monday, 152 patients were admitted to the hospital, 184 were in the ICU and 82 on ventilators. The state reported three additional deaths for a total of 1,845.
“We are at a dangerous place with COVID,” said council member Jonathan Grieder, who introduced the resolution for the mandate. “We have to do better, and this face mask mandate is a part of that.”
The guidelines require people to wear masks inside public buildings, such as grocery stores and city facilities. The mandate also requires people to wear masks when outside if six feet of distance is not possible and when using transportation services.
People with certain health conditions, children under 2 and public safety employees are exempt. Other exemptions exist for people who are alone, with household members, exercising, eating or drinking.
The council’s decision followed Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart’s announcement Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is “on the other side of recovery.”
Council member Margaret Klein, who voted against the initial mandate and its first extension, decided to support the most recent extension at Monday’s meeting. She said she feels people’s worry about COVID-19 is increasing, but she wonders whether implementing a mandate will cause some people to rebel against it.
“I don’t think it does anything,” Klein said. “I want the people of Waterloo to be as hopeful as they can be, and if this little thing makes them feel that way, then I will support it.”
Council member Dave Boesen, who voted against the first extension, still cited lack of enforcement. He said it remains the role of the City Council to encourage people to wear masks, even if it is not followed by everyone. He pushed back against people who say masks do not always work.
“I’ll tell you that parachutes don’t always work either, but I want to have one if I jump out of a plane,” Boesen said.
Boesen brought up the idea of extending the mandate for 12 weeks rather than six. All council members supported the extension aside from Klein, who said the mandate should be in place for as short of a time as necessary.
