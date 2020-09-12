Waterloo Council to consider more bonds to fund renovations to convention center

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo City Council will consider Monday $4 million in additional general obligation bonds to fund renovations to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, an ongoing project that is expected to see lobby remodeling in the coming year.
If approved, the new bond money will mainly fund the year-long lobby construction, which will include the removal of escalators, addition of at least one elevator and an atrium addition for the main entrance on the corner of Commercial and W. Fourth streets. The city already used more than $5 million in general obligation bonds in the past couple of years for ceiling, chiller,plumbing and other projects at the center. The bonds will be repaid by property taxes and hotel-motel tax revenue.
Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said the new bond money might go toward other mechanical improvements. This could include roofing, paneling, restroom renovations and more chiller work.
“We’ve been trying to make improvements to the convention center that are aesthetic improvements, that are functional improvements, but we have to mix those in with the not-so-exciting infrastructure improvements,” Anderson said.
At last Monday’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the city plans to seek charitable funding for future projects if needed. If that doesn’t work, she said the city will work projects into a long-term capital improvements program.
The city chose Waterloo company Cardinal Construction to complete lobby renovations on the center, Anderson said. The company is already working on other renovations to the facility.
Cardinal Construction will spend about $5.5 million to complete the project, Anderson said. The city received bids from four companies that all set their highest bids above $6 million. All companies provided alternate bids at lower rates. Other bidders for the lobby renovation were Henkel Construction Company, Larson Construction Company and Pro Commercial, LLC.
Anderson said Cardinal Construction provided a deduction from its original base bid of more than $692,000 for additional footings, and it proposed adding piers to the parking area for safety reasons.
The city engineer’s original estimate for the lobby renovation was $4,400,000, more money than will be allotted in new general obligation bonds. Anderson said the city can lean on other bond money it received for capital projects in recent years, likely including the $3.7 million in bonds for convention center work the Council approved in June.
Anderson said the gap between the estimate and actual cost for lobby renovations might be due increased product costs from COVID-19 and the destructive derecho that hit parts of Iowa. He added that there may be higher costs than anticipated for contractors to move their equipment in and out of the convention center when events are booked in parts of the building.
Anderson said the city is busy with many projects. If contractors are spread thin, they may need to charge more money for services.
The renovations to the center will aim to pay off the city's borrowed money with added visitors and business to the area.
“We see the convention center as a magnet for bringing people to Waterloo,” Anderson said.
Monday’s meeting to consider the bonds will be at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall. Residents can attend in person, on the phone or via video platform Zoom. People interested in attending electronically can email the City Clerk’s Office for login information. Residents who want to comment on agenda items should contact the clerk via email.
Sydney Czyzon covers Waterloo and Black Hawk County. You can reach her at Sydney.Czyzon@wcfcourier.com or follow her on Twitter @SydneyCzyzon.
