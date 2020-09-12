Waterloo Council to consider more bonds to fund renovations to convention center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo City Council will consider Monday $4 million in additional general obligation bonds to fund renovations to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, an ongoing project that is expected to see lobby remodeling in the coming year.

If approved, the new bond money will mainly fund the year-long lobby construction, which will include the removal of escalators, addition of at least one elevator and an atrium addition for the main entrance on the corner of Commercial and W. Fourth streets. The city already used more than $5 million in general obligation bonds in the past couple of years for ceiling, chiller,plumbing and other projects at the center. The bonds will be repaid by property taxes and hotel-motel tax revenue.

Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said the new bond money might go toward other mechanical improvements. This could include roofing, paneling, restroom renovations and more chiller work.

“We’ve been trying to make improvements to the convention center that are aesthetic improvements, that are functional improvements, but we have to mix those in with the not-so-exciting infrastructure improvements,” Anderson said.