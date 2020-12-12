Waterloo Council to again consider approving condos on Irv Warren golf course

WATERLOO — A five-unit condo development on the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course could get final approval Monday from Waterloo City Council.

The approval was postponed at last week's meeting after city planning director Noel Anderson said he received one letter of opposition to the project, but was unsure if the person was able to access the virtual meeting. The City Council recently moved to virtual-only meetings during the pandemic.

"With the virtual meetings, I wouldn’t want a citizen to have been wanting to speak against this and didn’t have the opportunity or know how to do the Zoom meeting, so we should at least probably go to a second meeting,” Anderson said.

If approved, the condos will sit at 146 Martin Rd., replacing a vacant duplex already at the site. The property is owned by developer Jay Bullerman, who lives in his own house next door to the proposed condo site.

Bullerman previously said he is planning to demolish the duplex this winter. He then hopes to finish construction of the condos by December 2021.