Waterloo Council to again consider approving condos on Irv Warren golf course

WATERLOO — A five-unit condo development on the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course could get final approval Monday from Waterloo City Council.
The approval was postponed at last week's meeting after city planning director Noel Anderson said he received one letter of opposition to the project, but was unsure if the person was able to access the virtual meeting. The City Council recently moved to virtual-only meetings during the pandemic.
"With the virtual meetings, I wouldn’t want a citizen to have been wanting to speak against this and didn’t have the opportunity or know how to do the Zoom meeting, so we should at least probably go to a second meeting,” Anderson said.
If approved, the condos will sit at 146 Martin Rd., replacing a vacant duplex already at the site. The property is owned by developer Jay Bullerman, who lives in his own house next door to the proposed condo site.
Bullerman previously said he is planning to demolish the duplex this winter. He then hopes to finish construction of the condos by December 2021.
He attended meetings for the Leisure Services Commission, Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment, all of which recommended approval for the project. Bullerman did not attend last Monday's City Council meeting.
Support Local Journalism
The construction of the condos would require the removal of a mature silver maple tree, which sits on property line with the golf course. The property line is 12 feet from the course's seventh green. The west side of the condos would face the golf course. The condos are expected to each have two-car garages with possible additional parking outside.
There will be an indemnity agreement for condo buyers, protecting golfers and the city from liability for damage caused by golf balls, said leisure services director Paul Huting.
The City Council will also consider Monday moving from four to two general meetings per month. The changes would be made to part of city code that outlines administrative duties.
People who want to comment on agenda items can contact the City Clerk’s Office. People must register to attend virtual City Council meetings by visiting the city’s website. Residents can submit comments for meetings via email to comments@waterloo-ia.org.
102920-best-western-photo19
102920-best-western-photo18
102920-best-western-photo17
102920-best-western-photo16
102920-best-western-photo15
102920-best-western-photo14
102920-best-western-photo13
102920-best-western-photo12
102920-best-western-photo11
102920-best-western-photo10
102920-best-western-photo9
102920-best-western-photo8
102920-best-western-photo7
102920-best-western-photo6
102920-best-western-photo5
102920-best-western-photo4
102920-best-western-photo3
102920-best-western-photo2
102920-best-western-photo1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!