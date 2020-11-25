Waterloo Council reinstates incentives for developer who was originally denied funds

WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council reinstated $10,000 in incentive money for a developer who was initially denied the funds.
The council voted unanimously Monday to give the money to Robert Castro Construction, a local rehabilitation contractor that previously built a small commercial building and fixed up other blighted houses in the city. Council members originally voted 5-2 at the Nov. 16 meeting to deny him the funds, which they said were not included in his original development agreement.
The incentives were for a blighted house at 1606 Williston Ave. The city offers a program to encourage renovation of abandoned homes. It includes selling dilapidated homes for $5,000 to developers and then refunding the $5,000 when homes receive certificates of occupancy. The city gives another $5,000 reward payment for the improvements.
City Planning Director Noel Anderson said another planning staff member handled the original development agreement. Castro’s contract was approved in July 2017, five months after the city implemented its incentives for rehabilitated homes.
“I’m not sure that there’s any reason why, if it had been done correctly in July, that we would not have given the incentive, but I don’t know anything firsthand,” Anderson said at the Nov. 16 meeting.
Development agreements are drafted by an attorney, reviewed by Anderson, signed by the developer and sent to the council. If approved, the mayor and city clerk sign the agreements.
Councilmember Dave Boesen pointed out that permits for construction on the property were not taken out until February 2018, but the project was supposed to begin construction in August 2017.
“Shame on us if we didn’t include the incentive in the agreement, but shame on him for not reading that contract closely enough to realize that it wasn’t there,” Councilmember Sharon Juon said Nov. 16.
Councilmembers Patrick Morrissey and Jerome Amos voted in favor Nov. 16 of providing Castro with the incentive money.
