Waterloo Council reinstates incentives for developer who was originally denied funds

“I’m not sure that there’s any reason why, if it had been done correctly in July, that we would not have given the incentive, but I don’t know anything firsthand,” Anderson said at the Nov. 16 meeting.

Development agreements are drafted by an attorney, reviewed by Anderson, signed by the developer and sent to the council. If approved, the mayor and city clerk sign the agreements.

Councilmember Dave Boesen pointed out that permits for construction on the property were not taken out until February 2018, but the project was supposed to begin construction in August 2017.

“Shame on us if we didn’t include the incentive in the agreement, but shame on him for not reading that contract closely enough to realize that it wasn’t there,” Councilmember Sharon Juon said Nov. 16.

Councilmembers Patrick Morrissey and Jerome Amos voted in favor Nov. 16 of providing Castro with the incentive money.

