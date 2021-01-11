Waterloo Council members leave budget meetings after communication mishap

The proposals included more than $10.5 million in funds for next fiscal year. It expected that waste management services would need $13.5 million for fiscal year 2023, $19.8 million for fiscal year 2024 and $16.6 million for fiscal year 2025. With the current fiscal year, the requests totaled more than $82 million.

The projects that needed funding included repairs, upgraded communication systems, evaluations, reconstructions and more. Bennett said Monday that City Council members received an incorrect version of the spreadsheet with his budget proposals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Klein said the lack of the city’s CFO reviewing the budget was a “red flag” that made the meetings feel like “a big waste of time.”

City Council members Sharon Juon, Ray Feuss, Jerome Amos Jr. and Klein ended up leaving the meeting. They said they wanted draft budget proposals to be reviewed and updated versions to be provided to the City Council by Feb. 1. They will then have a work session.

Councilman Patrick Morrissey said City Council members should be involved in early budget discussions. He said it would help council members object or affirm priority budget items for city departments.