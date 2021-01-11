Waterloo Council members leave budget meetings after communication mishap

WATERLOO — An attempt to include Waterloo City Council members in early budget discussions spurred confusion Monday.
Planned meetings about the city’s future capital improvements Monday included preliminary budget proposals from five departments: Waste management, capital equipment, traffic, the city clerk’s office and the library. Several Waterloo City Council members left the meetings on video platform Zoom after learning that the proposals were not assessed by the chief financial officer or discussed with top officials.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said he and other top officials met with departments prior to this time last year. City Planning Director Noel Anderson said the process was changed this year after City Council members said they wanted to be more involved with department budget planning.
“When I always said, ‘We need to do this sooner,’ I didn’t mean that we needed to be part of meetings like this where we’re watching you guys go through this,” Councilwoman Margaret Klein said. “I’m kind of surprised that this isn’t more cohesive — that this isn’t ready for us.”
An initial budget presentation by Public Works Director Randy Bennett included projections that left city CFO Michelle Weidner “speechless.”
“It appears that these requests are probably double what was in the financial plan that I had thought we worked out,” Weidner said.
The proposals included more than $10.5 million in funds for next fiscal year. It expected that waste management services would need $13.5 million for fiscal year 2023, $19.8 million for fiscal year 2024 and $16.6 million for fiscal year 2025. With the current fiscal year, the requests totaled more than $82 million.
The projects that needed funding included repairs, upgraded communication systems, evaluations, reconstructions and more. Bennett said Monday that City Council members received an incorrect version of the spreadsheet with his budget proposals.
Klein said the lack of the city’s CFO reviewing the budget was a “red flag” that made the meetings feel like “a big waste of time.”
City Council members Sharon Juon, Ray Feuss, Jerome Amos Jr. and Klein ended up leaving the meeting. They said they wanted draft budget proposals to be reviewed and updated versions to be provided to the City Council by Feb. 1. They will then have a work session.
Councilman Patrick Morrissey said City Council members should be involved in early budget discussions. He said it would help council members object or affirm priority budget items for city departments.
Dave Boesen, another council member, said he wanted the process moved earlier. He said the capital improvement proposals were provided to the City Council last year on the same day they needed to certify the budget.
Morrissey and Boesen remained in the Monday meetings to review the early proposals. Council member Jonathan Grieder could not attend Monday.
Monday’s discussion about the process for budget proposals led Hart to ask council members to wrap up remarks. He stressed the importance of continuing to review department’s budget proposals.
“We need to be vetting some of these things,” Hart said. “Sorry we didn’t start this in November, but we gotta get this done now.”
City officials will continue reviewing capital improvement funds Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will include proposals from the Waterloo Regional Airport and city engineering department. Wednesday’s proposals will come from building maintenance, Waterloo Fire Rescue and leisure services.
The meetings are open to the public but do not provide time for public comment. People interested in attending can contact the city clerk’s office.
