Waterloo Council members deny incentive funds to local developer

Castro's development agreement was approved in July 2017, five months after the rehab incentives were approved by city officials.

"I'm not sure that there's any reason why, if it had been done correctly in July, that we would not have given the incentive, but I don't know anything firsthand," Anderson said.

Council member Dave Boesen pointed out that the property began construction after its agreed-upon start date. It was supposed to begin in August 2017, but the first permit was not taken out until February 2018, he said.

"It seems to me that our contracts really need to be tightened up," Council member Margaret Klein said. "We need to be serious about the dates that we set in them. We need to be serious about the performance of developers."

Council members Patrick Morrissey and Jerome Amos voted in favor of providing Castro with the incentive money.

"Shame on us if we didn't include the incentive in the agreement, but shame on him for not reading that contract closely enough to realize that it wasn't there," Juon said.

