Waterloo Council members deny incentive funds to local developer

WATERLOO — City Council members Monday declined to give a local developer incentives for remodeling a blighted house.
The house, at 1606 Williston Ave., was worked on by Robert Castro Construction. The company is a rehabilitation contractor for other blighted houses and built a commercial building in the city, records show. City planning director Noel Anderson said Castro thought $10,000 in incentives were included in his original development agreement, but they were not. The City Council decided on a 5-2 vote Monday not to provide him with the funds.
The city has an incentive program aimed at securing renovations for abandoned homes. Waterloo will sell dilapidated homes for $5,000 to developers, and will refund the $5,000 when the home receives a certificate of occupancy. The city then provides an additional $5,000 reward payment for improvements.
"He signed a contract that did not have the incentive included," Council member Sharon Juon said. "I don’t think we have any exposure for just adhering to what was in the contract that both parties signed."
Anderson said another planning employee handled the original development agreement. The agreements are drafted by an attorney, reviewed by Anderson, signed by the developer and sent to City Council. If approved, the mayor and city clerk sign the agreements.
Castro's development agreement was approved in July 2017, five months after the rehab incentives were approved by city officials.
"I'm not sure that there's any reason why, if it had been done correctly in July, that we would not have given the incentive, but I don't know anything firsthand," Anderson said.
Council member Dave Boesen pointed out that the property began construction after its agreed-upon start date. It was supposed to begin in August 2017, but the first permit was not taken out until February 2018, he said.
"It seems to me that our contracts really need to be tightened up," Council member Margaret Klein said. "We need to be serious about the dates that we set in them. We need to be serious about the performance of developers."
Council members Patrick Morrissey and Jerome Amos voted in favor of providing Castro with the incentive money.
"Shame on us if we didn't include the incentive in the agreement, but shame on him for not reading that contract closely enough to realize that it wasn't there," Juon said.
