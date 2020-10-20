Waterloo Council discusses potential bonus for fire, police hires

City Council members discussed Monday a potential $5,000 hiring bonus for certified police and fire employees, a move seen as a way to recruit more candidates to the city's departments.
If brought to council and approved, the bonus is expected to reduce staffing shortages, overtime and employee burnout, according to the proposed resolution. Certified police and fire officials do not have to undergo the same length of training as non-certified officials, allowing them to work on the streets sooner. The bonus could save the departments money spent on additional training for non-certified hires.
Academy training for non-certified police officers costs the city more than $20,000, the resolution said. They spend 16 weeks in training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Training current fire employees to be paramedics costs the city more than $15,000, and they must undergo a year-long training that affects staffing levels and the department's budget.
The proposed resolution was introduced by council member Dave Boesen at a work session. He is a former Waterloo paramedic, fire investigator and arson K-9 handler who received accolades for his work. After retiring from the Fire Rescue in 2012, he worked as a property/evidence coordinator until 2018 for the Waterloo Police Department.
Boesen said some Iowa cities are offering up to $10,000 in hiring bonuses. He said Cedar Falls provides a $5,600 pay raise for hired employees who are certified, and Iowa City starts officers at higher pay grades.
"We are competing against other cities that are doing the same thing," he said.
Support Local Journalism
The shortage of paramedics presents the need for Waterloo to heighten its attractiveness to potential candidates, Boesen said.
"It's becoming more difficult each and every year to hire paramedics nationally, statewide and locally," he said. "And the hiring pool is small, and we're competing against other agencies."
Maj. Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department and Fire Chief Pat Treloar said their departments see about 70% uncertified and 30% certified candidates.
Mayor Quentin Hart questioned whether providing a bonus to certified candidates would have a disproportionate impact on women and minorities who apply to fire and police positions. Boesen said the departments still have the ability to hire the person they believe is the best fit — regardless of certification.
"That doesn't mean we have to hire a certified person if someone on that list — minority, a woman — meets all the definition and the criteria, and the department feels that they're going to be an asset to our department — they're going to be the best fit — then I wholeheartedly say we should hire that person," Boesen said.
City officials did not say Monday when the resolution will be brought before the full Council for a vote.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!