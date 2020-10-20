Waterloo Council discusses potential bonus for fire, police hires

Boesen said some Iowa cities are offering up to $10,000 in hiring bonuses. He said Cedar Falls provides a $5,600 pay raise for hired employees who are certified, and Iowa City starts officers at higher pay grades.

"We are competing against other cities that are doing the same thing," he said.

The shortage of paramedics presents the need for Waterloo to heighten its attractiveness to potential candidates, Boesen said.

"It's becoming more difficult each and every year to hire paramedics nationally, statewide and locally," he said. "And the hiring pool is small, and we're competing against other agencies."

Maj. Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department and Fire Chief Pat Treloar said their departments see about 70% uncertified and 30% certified candidates.

Mayor Quentin Hart questioned whether providing a bonus to certified candidates would have a disproportionate impact on women and minorities who apply to fire and police positions. Boesen said the departments still have the ability to hire the person they believe is the best fit — regardless of certification.