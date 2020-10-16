Waterloo Council could allow mudjacking for required sidewalk repairs

WATERLOO — City Council members will consider a potential cost-saving measure for sidewalks repairs, a responsibility on the shoulders of residents who received notices from the city.

The process, called mudjacking, is deemed by some professionals as less effective than replacing sidewalk tiles. The process involves drilling holes through sunken slabs, pumping grout under the slabs and filling the holes with concrete patch mix. The Council first examined the possibility of mudjacking for commercial and residential properties at an Oct. 5 work session.

The city said it would cost $215 per tile for sidewalk replacement. Company B.C. Construction, Inc., said it sets a minimum cost of $300 per tile for mudjacking, but could lessen the cost if there were numerous tiles in a row that needed service.

"If mudjacking is going to afford people a better chance at paying this at a lower cost to them, and is going to show itself to be just as reliable — if not even in some situations more reliable — then why would we not allow the citizens, the people of Waterloo, who are being asked to pay for sidewalk repairs to use this option?" asked Council member Patrick Morrissey, who introduced the proposed resolution.