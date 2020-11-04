 Skip to main content
Waterloo Council approves more than $54K in City Hall renovations
Waterloo Council approves more than $54K in City Hall renovations

WATERLOO — The City Council unanimously approved Monday more than $54,000 in renovations to City Hall.

The facility at 715 Mulberry St. will receive a variety of second-floor security updates for the building, engineering and planning departments. City Planning Director Noel Anderson said the city is looking to add security measures throughout City Hall.

The contract agreement with Modern Design, based in Janesville, includes transaction counter renovations; safety glass assessments; space workings behind transaction counters; a new secure access door to the engineering and building departments; and new emergency exit doors out of the engineering and building departments, according to the contract agreement.

“We’ve been kind of looking at it in pieces,” Anderson said Monday of City Hall updates.

Council member Dave Boesen asked whether the City Clerk’s Office could be the next City Hall department to receive added security features. Anderson said it would make sense to renovate that area next.

Anderson said city officials consulted with the Waterloo Police Department to understand what security measures would be needed in emergency situations.

The council also unanimously approved a professional services agreement for East Shaulis Road renovations. The agreement calls on company HR Green Inc. of Cedar Rapids to provide a design for roadway lighting at the roundabout at Shaulis and Hess roads. The design will cost up to $19,380, according to the agreement.

The design will give a preliminary opinion of the construction cost and will help the city provide a plan to eventual project bidders.

The city is undertaking an estimated $6.4 million project to rebuild Shaulis from Hess Road to U.S. Highway 218. The Shaulis renovations include adding turning lanes at the anticipated Lost Island Theme Park, a culvert for Sink Creek, a traffic signal at the theme park entrance and intersection work at Shaulis, Dysart Road and U.S. 218. It will also raise the road’s elevation to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall.

