Waterloo Council approves increased golf rates for some groups

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously voted Monday to raise 2021 Waterloo golf prices for adults, seniors and families.

The rate hikes include charging $50 more for adult and senior season passes and $100 more for family season passes. The increases were recommended last Tuesday by the city’s Leisure Services Commission. The rate increases are the first for season tickets since 2014, city records show.

The new season ticket prices will be $850 for adults, $800 for seniors, $730 for senior weekdays and $1,300 for families. Daily fees for all groups will not be affected by the rate changes.

Junior, junior morning and young adult season tickets are not included in the rate hikes.

“We’re still trying to target younger markets,” said J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the commission.

Bolger said Waterloo’s golf prices will “stay more competitive” compared with other area courses. Waterloo’s 2021 prices would remain lower than Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids golf courses and would stay higher than Waverly’s public course, according to city records.