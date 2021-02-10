Waterloo could see new Dollar General store on Shaulis Road

WATERLOO — A new Dollar General store is seeking a Waterloo spot near Lost Island Water Park and the Isle Casino and Hotel.
The planned store would be located on nearly 3.5 acres of land northeast of 2600 E. Shaulis Road. It sits nearly half a mile from the city's water park and casino attractions, and it would be near the planned theme park under construction. A residential area is east of the location.
The Waterloo planning commission unanimously approved the request Tuesday by Dollar General to rezone the land from agricultural to commercial use. The developers will eventually need final approval from the Waterloo City Council.
In the next few months, the city expects to extend the Shaulis Road Trail to the planned Dollar General store with grant money. The store will be required to construct its own sidewalk and the city could make the store install the elements for a pedestrian crossing, according to city documents.
The city will paint a left turn lane into the store parking lot, officials said. It will be part of the reconstruction project on Shaulis Road. There will be a new stoplight installed at the parking lot entrance.
The Dollar General is not expected to negatively impact traffic in the area, according to the city.
Dollar General will have to plant a shrub and tree buffer on three sides of its building, and there will be other shrubs on islands in the parking lot. The parking lot will have 35 stalls with two for residents with handicap parking permits, according to city documents.
The building is expected to have brown and gray exterior walls made from masonry and sandstone. It will have metal roofing that the city's design review board wants to be one color. A solid color will prevent glare to oncoming traffic, the review board said.
"I noticed a lot of the Dollar Generals typically do have vertical metal panel siding on the sides and backs at a lot of locations you'll see, but in this particular location, they did follow the planned zoning requirements for trying to match the adjacent materials," commissioner Steve Trost said. "I want to compliment that and I appreciate that."
Dollar General has six other locations in Waterloo.