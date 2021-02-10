Waterloo could see new Dollar General store on Shaulis Road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dollar General is not expected to negatively impact traffic in the area, according to the city.

Dollar General will have to plant a shrub and tree buffer on three sides of its building, and there will be other shrubs on islands in the parking lot. The parking lot will have 35 stalls with two for residents with handicap parking permits, according to city documents.

The building is expected to have brown and gray exterior walls made from masonry and sandstone. It will have metal roofing that the city's design review board wants to be one color. A solid color will prevent glare to oncoming traffic, the review board said.

"I noticed a lot of the Dollar Generals typically do have vertical metal panel siding on the sides and backs at a lot of locations you'll see, but in this particular location, they did follow the planned zoning requirements for trying to match the adjacent materials," commissioner Steve Trost said. "I want to compliment that and I appreciate that."

Dollar General has six other locations in Waterloo.

