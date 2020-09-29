Waterloo could cut City Council meeting schedule, limiting public comment opportunities

WATERLOO — City Council members are considering transitioning from four Council meetings per month to two, a move that would provide fewer explicit opportunities for public comment and participation in meetings.
City Council members, who are elected to serve Waterloo wards, discussed the change at a Monday work session at City Hall. Current city code language, adopted at work sessions in 2019, calls for four meetings each month on Monday evenings. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Council voted April 13 to delay further discussion of city code changes until they could meet in person.
Patrick Morrissey, Ward 3 Council member, said Monday he did not understand why the Council was revisiting language that was decided more than a year ago. Dave Boesen, at-large Council member, said the Council should be able to reconsider changes since new members were elected since initial work sessions.
The only Council member in attendance to oppose the change, Morrissey said two meetings would not uphold the Council's responsibility to members of the public. Council members Jerome Amos, Jr. and Jonathan Grieder were not present at the meeting.
"They want to know, they want to hear, they want to have explanations made as to what certain things are," Morrissey said Monday about the public. "Four meetings a month for us spending maybe two hours — two and a half hours if you put it all together — once a week on a Council meeting is not too much, and I think the public expects that from us."
He said two meetings per month would result in lengthy consent agendas that do not allow for public input. Items on the consent agenda can be approved in one action rather than considering each piece on its own, a process that saves time at meetings but does not allow time for public comment like other agenda items.
Morrissey added that fewer Council meetings would delay ordinances from being passed in a timely manner. City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the Council is allowed to suspend the rules if it needs to approve ordinances quickly for contractors or developers working on projects. Boesen said there are ways to gather public input about ordinances if the Council suspends the rules.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he would work with Felchle to craft scenarios and timeframes involved in a two-meeting-per-month schedule.
"I think the goal is to get as much information as you can so you can study, so you can look at it, so you can ask questions, so that when you talk to the citizens and for your own knowledge, you'll be able to accurately explain them," Hart said of the change.
Boesen asked for language that would require Council agendas to be released at least a week in advance of the meetings. Current agendas are usually dispersed Thursdays or Fridays before Monday meetings.
"It gives Council people the time to digest it, to ask questions, to meet with department heads or email them or speak with them when they have questions," Boesen said of an advanced schedule. "It also gives the opportunity to have some work sessions prior to Council meetings and not the day of the Council meeting."
Work sessions to discuss upcoming agenda items typically happen Mondays before the general sessions. The meetings are open to the public and recorded by the city, but do not provide a specified time for public comments.
At-large Council member Sharon Juon said she would require the Council to meet in work sessions or other sessions in the interim period between general meetings. She then asked for a provision that would allow last-minute items to be added to Council agendas released a week in advance.
"I think we've got to do something in the interim that'll allow us to do more planning for the future than what we're currently able to do right now," Juon said Monday.
Ray Feuss, Ward 5 Council member, said it would be helpful to hear more updates from department heads about what it happening in the city.
"I think it would be really nice to have work sessions," Feuss said. "I think our citizens want to hear that piece as well. It's important to do the business that way, but also knowing the positives and the direction that we're trying to move our city would be something that I'm certainly in favor of as well."
Morrissey said added work sessions would lead to Council members having four meetings a month anyway.
"We're not eliminating the two meetings; we're still keeping four meetings a month," Morrissey said. "We're just playing semantics and putting a different name on the meetings."
Morrissey said Monday's work session felt like an "incomplete conversation" without Council members Amos and Grieder at the meeting. Council member Margaret Klein supported the move to two Council meetings per month.
"I think if we remove two meetings a month, aren't we in fact diminishing the role of City Council as a legislative body?" Morrissey asked. "I believe that we are."
Council members will continue considerations at future work sessions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!