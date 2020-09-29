Waterloo could cut City Council meeting schedule, limiting public comment opportunities

He said two meetings per month would result in lengthy consent agendas that do not allow for public input. Items on the consent agenda can be approved in one action rather than considering each piece on its own, a process that saves time at meetings but does not allow time for public comment like other agenda items.

Morrissey added that fewer Council meetings would delay ordinances from being passed in a timely manner. City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the Council is allowed to suspend the rules if it needs to approve ordinances quickly for contractors or developers working on projects. Boesen said there are ways to gather public input about ordinances if the Council suspends the rules.

Mayor Quentin Hart said he would work with Felchle to craft scenarios and timeframes involved in a two-meeting-per-month schedule.

"I think the goal is to get as much information as you can so you can study, so you can look at it, so you can ask questions, so that when you talk to the citizens and for your own knowledge, you'll be able to accurately explain them," Hart said of the change.

Boesen asked for language that would require Council agendas to be released at least a week in advance of the meetings. Current agendas are usually dispersed Thursdays or Fridays before Monday meetings.