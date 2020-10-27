Waterloo considers legal action over airport lease dispute

WATERLOO — The city is considering legal action against a hangar tenant at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

The tenant, Kingfisher Aviation, is delinquent on its lease agreement and has halted communication with city officials, said City Council member Margaret Klein on Monday. She said a letter will be sent to the tenant from City Attorney Martin Petersen. Petersen said he last reached out to the tenant in June about a March contract, but has not heard back since.

“We get a little correspondence, and we get a little something, and then there’s no follow-through or seldom a follow-through that we expected,” Klein said.

Council member Ray Feuss said the dispute began almost two years ago. The tenant is paying amounts outlined in a temporary agreement from February, Petersen said.

“It’s time to do a little more, push a little harder to get everything solidified and agreed upon and put in writing — as everything should be — and just to make sure that the city of Waterloo is receiving its just and honest payments in a timely manner,” Klein said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Dave Boesen asked for more specific information to be sent to council members.