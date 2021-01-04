Waterloo company Bertch Cabinets sold to Minnesota-based Dura Supreme Cabinetry

WATERLOO — Family-owned Waterloo company Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing was recently sold to a Minnesota-based cabinetry manufacturer, according to a Monday news release.

The new owner of Bertch is Dura Supreme Cabinetry, a 60-year-old company that employs more than 400 people at its Howard Lake, Minnesota, facility. The company shows its products in 19 locations throughout Iowa, according to its website. Tony Sugalski, Dura Supreme CEO, called the deal a "new business partnership" that "creates a unique product mix that we believe will create advantages for our dealers and customers across the USA."

Bertch began manufacturing cabinets more than 40 years ago, according to its website. It is a family owned and operated business that started in a barn in 1977 before developing bath, transportation, kitchen, glass, marble countertop and hospitality divisions. The company has corporate offices and a production facility in Waterloo. There are other production buildings in Jesup and Oelwein.

The news release highlights the more than 100 years of combined history between Bertch and Dura Supreme associates.