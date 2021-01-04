Waterloo company Bertch Cabinets sold to Minnesota-based Dura Supreme Cabinetry

WATERLOO — Family-owned Waterloo company Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing was recently sold to a Minnesota-based cabinetry manufacturer, according to a Monday news release.
The new owner of Bertch is Dura Supreme Cabinetry, a 60-year-old company that employs more than 400 people at its Howard Lake, Minnesota, facility. The company shows its products in 19 locations throughout Iowa, according to its website. Tony Sugalski, Dura Supreme CEO, called the deal a "new business partnership" that "creates a unique product mix that we believe will create advantages for our dealers and customers across the USA."
Bertch began manufacturing cabinets more than 40 years ago, according to its website. It is a family owned and operated business that started in a barn in 1977 before developing bath, transportation, kitchen, glass, marble countertop and hospitality divisions. The company has corporate offices and a production facility in Waterloo. There are other production buildings in Jesup and Oelwein.
The news release highlights the more than 100 years of combined history between Bertch and Dura Supreme associates.
"The synergy of combining two successful, Midwest cabinet manufacturers’ was a natural direction for us in preserving the culture and the Bertch brand that our dedicated and talented associates have built," said the Waterloo company's founders, Gary and Becky Bertch, in the news release.
Bertch was officially acquired Dec. 15 by Dura Supreme, according to a certificate of organization filed with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office. The company lists an office in Des Moines.
"With our expanded portfolio of premium cabinetry brands in kitchen and bath markets, our ability to meet our customers’ needs and grow in this segment is expanded," Sugalski said in the news release.
Dura Supreme is owned and financially supported by GHK Capital Partners LP, according to the release. GHK is a private equity firm based in Connecticut that invests in the industrial sector.
Bertch did not provide requested information to The Courier about reasons for the sale, amount of the sale and whether there will be any company changes resulting from the acquisition.
Sydney's memorable stories from 2020
Sydney's most memorable stories from 2020 explore Tyson worker experiences, discrimination complaints, the city's broadband study, a planned grocery store and ballot verification concerns.
Tyson workers say they do not feel adequately protected from COVID-19 at the Waterloo plant.
Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
City officials review a study about a potential city broadband utility privately, leaving out input from taxpayers whose funds would support t…
Residents wait three years to see construction begin on All-In Grocers, a store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Bad penmanship or changed signatures did not cost Iowa voters their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.