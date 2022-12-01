 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo closes compost site for the season

042720bp-tegtmeier-kevin-2

City of Cedar Falls maintenance worker Kevin Tegtmeier collects yard waste last week in Cedar Falls. 

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO - The City of Waterloo’s Yard Waste/Compost Site, located at 2749 Independence Ave, will be closing for the season at the end of the day today (11-30-22).  The compost site hours today are 7 a.m.  – 7 p.m.  Thank you for a great composting season.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.  

