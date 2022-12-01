Waterloo closes compost site for the season

WATERLOO - The City of Waterloo’s Yard Waste/Compost Site, located at 2749 Independence Ave, will be closing for the season at the end of the day today (11-30-22). The compost site hours today are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thank you for a great composting season.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
PHOTOS: Columbus Catholic vs. Wapsie Valley girls' basketball
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-3
Wapsie Valley's Kali Lampe (50) and Liza Riordan (54) battle with Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele for a rebound during the second quarter Tuesday of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-4
Wapsie Valley's Peyton Curley (15) fires a pass to teammate Anna Curley (22) while Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley defends during the first quarter of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium Monday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-5
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (5) looks for an open teammate while Wapsie Valley's Anna Curley defends Monday during a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-1
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele (3) throws an outlet pass over the top of Wapsie Valley defender Grace Mullihan to teammate Olivia Surma during second quarter action Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-2
Wapsie Valley's Sydney Matthias pulls down a rebound during first half action Tuesday against Columbus Catholic at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-7
Columbus Catholic's Emma Reiter reaches for a rebound Monday during the first quarter of the Sailors' North Iowa Cedar League game with Wapsie Valley at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-6
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley is called for a foul as Wapsie Valley's Kate Risse attempts a shot during the first quarter of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo Monday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!