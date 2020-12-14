Waterloo City Council votes 6-1 to move from four to two regular meetings per month

WATERLOO — The new year will bring a new meeting schedule for the Waterloo City Council, which voted Monday to lessen regular meetings from four to two times per month.

Council members voted 6-1 for the new schedule, which was developed at recent work sessions. The City Council in January will begin meeting on the first and third Mondays of each month for regular sessions. The council currently meets the first four Mondays each month.

Council members will hold work sessions as needed before regular meetings. The new schedule adds planning sessions to the fifth Mondays in March, June, August and November 2021. The majority of council members said planning sessions will provide them with added opportunities to establish initiatives and goals for the future.

More time between regular meetings was seen by most council members as a way to gather more information about agenda items. Agendas will be provided to members one week before council meetings, and the public will get agendas the Wednesday before Monday meetings. The council and public currently get agendas the Friday before Monday meetings.