Waterloo City Council votes 6-1 to move from four to two regular meetings per month

WATERLOO — The new year will bring a new meeting schedule for the Waterloo City Council, which voted Monday to lessen regular meetings from four to two times per month.
Council members voted 6-1 for the new schedule, which was developed at recent work sessions. The City Council in January will begin meeting on the first and third Mondays of each month for regular sessions. The council currently meets the first four Mondays each month.
Council members will hold work sessions as needed before regular meetings. The new schedule adds planning sessions to the fifth Mondays in March, June, August and November 2021. The majority of council members said planning sessions will provide them with added opportunities to establish initiatives and goals for the future.
More time between regular meetings was seen by most council members as a way to gather more information about agenda items. Agendas will be provided to members one week before council meetings, and the public will get agendas the Wednesday before Monday meetings. The council and public currently get agendas the Friday before Monday meetings.
“That weekend cramming — it’s difficult because you can’t always reach the people you need to reach,” Councilwoman Margaret Klein said at a Nov. 9 work session.
None of the council members who voted in favor of the changes spoke about them at Monday’s meeting.
Councilman Patrick Morrissey consistently opposed the schedule change, citing concerns about public participation. Members of the public are typically not permitted to speak at work sessions or planning sessions, unless the latter includes emergency agenda items of payment of bills. They are allowed to speak at regular sessions.
Morrissey did not receive support for more than 20 amendments he proposed Monday to the code changes.
He proposed allowing the public to speak for five minutes instead of three minutes at regular and special sessions, as well as public hearings. He then asked to maintain four regular meetings per month.
Another one of Morrissey’s amendments proposed lessening Mayor Quentin Hart’s annual salary of $94,000 by $4,700 and cutting the current council member salary in half, from about $9,272 yearly to about $4,636 per member. Morrissey previously suggested that city officials should take pay cuts for reducing the number of regular meetings. Other officials said they do substantial work outside of meetings.
Other amendments by Morrissey were presented as procedural clarifications, like deleting words or adding phrases.
“If you don’t approve this, your ordinance has to be rewritten because it would be incorrect as written,” Morrissey said Monday.
One resident spoke against the change, submitting a written comment to the Clerk’s Office that the new schedule “extremely limits a citizens ability to voice there [sic] concerns.” There was no other input from the public.
Morrissey previously brought up concerns about less regular meetings resulting in longer consent agendas — a group of items that can be passed with a single vote. Fewer regular meetings could result in longer meetings overall.
Waterloo’s schedule change falls in line with city council calendars in major Iowa cities like Des Moines, Davenport and Cedar Rapids, among others.
“It just kind of improves their efficiency and balances out the workload a little bit,” Cedar Rapids City Clerk Amy Stevenson said.
