Waterloo City Council to decide maximum property tax levy for upcoming fiscal year

WATERLOO — Property tax collections in Waterloo could be more than 8% higher than last fiscal year, according to city documents.

The Waterloo City Council is expected to approve the possibility of the property tax hike Monday. The increase would amount to nearly $3 million in additional collections compared with last fiscal year, city documents show. This would total nearly $38.3 million in property tax collections.

If passed, the more than 8% increase would be the maximum levy, or highest amount the city could approve for property tax collections. The city is able to formally approve a lower tax levy if officials decide at March hearings.

The maximum levy would require two-thirds of City Council members, or five of the seven members, to vote in favor of the resolution Monday. The hearing is required ahead of the City Council’s eventual votes to approve the property tax collections and full budget, according to Iowa code.

City documents said the main reasons for the potential property tax increase include personnel costs and hikes in fire and police pension costs.

