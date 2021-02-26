Waterloo City Council to decide maximum property tax levy for upcoming fiscal year

WATERLOO — Property tax collections in Waterloo could be more than 8% higher than last fiscal year, according to city documents.
The Waterloo City Council is expected to approve the possibility of the property tax hike Monday. The increase would amount to nearly $3 million in additional collections compared with last fiscal year, city documents show. This would total nearly $38.3 million in property tax collections.
If passed, the more than 8% increase would be the maximum levy, or highest amount the city could approve for property tax collections. The city is able to formally approve a lower tax levy if officials decide at March hearings.
The maximum levy would require two-thirds of City Council members, or five of the seven members, to vote in favor of the resolution Monday. The hearing is required ahead of the City Council’s eventual votes to approve the property tax collections and full budget, according to Iowa code.
City documents said the main reasons for the potential property tax increase include personnel costs and hikes in fire and police pension costs.
The city is required to certify its entire budget by March 31, 2021, or it could risk getting its property taxes set at the same amount as the current year. Going past the deadline could result in an audit about the city’s compliance with state law and budget deadlines, according to city documents.
The Waterloo City Council will consider a resolution Monday that would set March 25 as the date to approve the full budget.
People who want to speak or attend Monday’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. can contact the City Clerk’s office or register online. All meetings are held virtually on video platform Zoom due to COVID-19.