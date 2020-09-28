Waterloo City Council to consider traffic ordinances, Shaulis Road Trail agreement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo City Council members could pass an ordinance Monday that sets a 30-day-limit for visitors who park recreational vehicles at Waterloo houses.

The visitation limit is a new proposal as part of an existing ordinance, which allows up to three recreational vehicles to be parked at one- and two-family residential properties.

The Council will consider another traffic ordinance requested by Hagerman Baptist Church. The proposal would prohibit parking on both sides of the 400 block of Janney Avenue from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Church said parking on Janney Avenue prevents kids attending youth activities from seeing whether they can cross the street safely.

The city will then consider an updated version of the traffic code to be placed on file at the City Clerk's Office.