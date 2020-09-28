Waterloo City Council to consider traffic ordinances, Shaulis Road Trail agreement

WATERLOO — Waterloo City Council members could pass an ordinance Monday that sets a 30-day-limit for visitors who park recreational vehicles at Waterloo houses.
The visitation limit is a new proposal as part of an existing ordinance, which allows up to three recreational vehicles to be parked at one- and two-family residential properties.
The Council will consider another traffic ordinance requested by Hagerman Baptist Church. The proposal would prohibit parking on both sides of the 400 block of Janney Avenue from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Church said parking on Janney Avenue prevents kids attending youth activities from seeing whether they can cross the street safely.
The city will then consider an updated version of the traffic code to be placed on file at the City Clerk's Office.
Council members will also review an agreement with Black Hawk County to oversee maintenance of the Shaulis Road Trail, a path on the southern edge of Waterloo that was recently extended with federal transportation funds. The city plans to connect the trail from Cedar Terrace Drive to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, according to Council records.
About 500 feet of trail would extend beyond Waterloo's corporate limits and into Black Hawk County jurisdiction.
The proposed agreement tasks the city with maintaining trail surfaces, shoulders, crossings and drainage issues. The county would maintain the part of the trail in its jurisdiction, which lies between eastern city limits and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. This would include mowing, trimming trees and bushes, edging, removing debris and reporting structural repair needs to the city, according to the proposal.
If passed Monday, the agreement will continue indefinitely until the city or county would deliver a written termination notice.
If not passed, the county said it would not approve the city to build the 500-foot segment to connect Cedar Terrace Drive to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, leaving a gap between them, according to Council records.
Residents who want to comment on agenda items or receive virtual login information to attend Monday's meeting can email the City Clerk's Office. People can attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting in person at City Hall.
