Waterloo City Council to consider grant funding for National Championship Tractor Pull

WATERLOO — City Council members will consider approving a grant of more than $2,300 to support the 2020 National Championship Tractor Pull, an event slated to take place Nov. 20-21 at the National Cattle Congress.

The event, originally postponed due to COVID-19, is expected to generate more than $98,000 in direct business sales in Waterloo with 200 projected attendees. This includes sales for lodging, food and beverages, business services, transportation, retail, recreation and space rental, according to city documents.

Hotel and motel reservations are slated to generate more than $28,000 alone in sales over the two-day event. The city estimates 88 rooms will be booked by about 100 attendees and organizers. Food and beverage sales are expected to make more than $27,000.

The tractor pull and trade show will support 41 total Waterloo jobs and generate more than $1,400 in local taxes, city documents show.

The grant funding was recommended by the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board. Experience Waterloo accepts applications for hotel-motel tax grants for projects or events that positively impact Waterloo tourism.