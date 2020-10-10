 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo City Council to consider grant funding for National Championship Tractor Pull
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Waterloo City Council to consider grant funding for National Championship Tractor Pull

{{featured_button_text}}
Experience Waterloo logo

WATERLOO — City Council members will consider approving a grant of more than $2,300 to support the 2020 National Championship Tractor Pull, an event slated to take place Nov. 20-21 at the National Cattle Congress.

The event, originally postponed due to COVID-19, is expected to generate more than $98,000 in direct business sales in Waterloo with 200 projected attendees. This includes sales for lodging, food and beverages, business services, transportation, retail, recreation and space rental, according to city documents.

Hotel and motel reservations are slated to generate more than $28,000 alone in sales over the two-day event. The city estimates 88 rooms will be booked by about 100 attendees and organizers. Food and beverage sales are expected to make more than $27,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The tractor pull and trade show will support 41 total Waterloo jobs and generate more than $1,400 in local taxes, city documents show.

The grant funding was recommended by the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board. Experience Waterloo accepts applications for hotel-motel tax grants for projects or events that positively impact Waterloo tourism.

If approved by the City Council, the grant funding would return $41.88 per dollar invested, according to city documents.

"During this time, having an event driving business to our community partners ... is incredibly impactful," read documents submitted by Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Depression Delta could bring severe weather across Southeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News