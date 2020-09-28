Waterloo City Council to consider future city payment for sidewalk repairs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Council members decided Monday evening to consider the city’s role in paying costs for sidewalk repairs at Waterloo homes in a work session scheduled for next Monday.

The decision came after residents voiced concerns about mailed notifications about sidewalk repairs. Property owners are responsible to pay for repairs. The current sidewalk assessment program is in Zone 10, located in central Waterloo east of the Cedar River.

“Why is it that the people that are on the street have to pay for this sidewalk when they pay for taxes?” said Heather Robinson, 49, who lives on Argyle Street. “I don’t actually own that sidewalk, so why am I having to repair that sidewalk?”

Council member Patrick Morrissey said he wants the council to approve an amendment that would call on the city to pick up “repairs as needed.”

“It appears every time this comes up, there are numerous people either that come to the podium or call us as council people ... about why they have to pay and the costs of that,” Morrissey said Monday.