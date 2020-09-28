Waterloo City Council to consider future city payment for sidewalk repairs

WATERLOO — Council members decided Monday evening to consider the city’s role in paying costs for sidewalk repairs at Waterloo homes in a work session scheduled for next Monday.
The decision came after residents voiced concerns about mailed notifications about sidewalk repairs. Property owners are responsible to pay for repairs. The current sidewalk assessment program is in Zone 10, located in central Waterloo east of the Cedar River.
“Why is it that the people that are on the street have to pay for this sidewalk when they pay for taxes?” said Heather Robinson, 49, who lives on Argyle Street. “I don’t actually own that sidewalk, so why am I having to repair that sidewalk?”
Council member Patrick Morrissey said he wants the council to approve an amendment that would call on the city to pick up “repairs as needed.”
“It appears every time this comes up, there are numerous people either that come to the podium or call us as council people ... about why they have to pay and the costs of that,” Morrissey said Monday.
City engineer Jamie Knutson said the existing ordinance was passed about 30 years ago, and this will be the third time all properties will be asked to make sidewalk repairs or replacements.
“We give the property owners time to make those repairs,” Knutson said. “If the council wants to change it, that’s certainly their prerogative, but ... council needs to be very cautious about that if they want to look at that because those costs are very large depending upon what zone you’re in.”
Council member Dave Boesen said the sidewalk ordinance is “extremely successful at making the sidewalks safer.” It protects homeowners from liability if someone falls outside their properties, he said.
“I think it’s a win-win program,” he said Monday. “I hope that we can work with some of these people — and I know we will — so that they have extended time to get it done.”
Mayor Quentin Hart directed residents in attendance to meet with city engineering staff Monday evening.
The initial resolution for the sidewalk program said people who did not attend Monday’s meeting to raise concerns “shall be deemed to have waived all objections” about the program requirements.
