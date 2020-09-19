Waterloo City Council to consider extending city mask mandate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The City Council will consider expanding the recently adopted face mask mandate in Waterloo at Monday evening’s meeting.

The current resolution requires residents to wear masks inside public buildings, when within six feet of others inside or outside and when using private or public transportation services, such as taxis or rideshare programs. Businesses are required to post about the mask mandate, and can deny services to people not complying. There are exemptions for children under 2, public safety employees and people with certain health conditions.

The initial guidelines, passed in late August, are set to expire at the end of September. To keep the mask mandate in place, council members would have to approve the new resolution. The new mandate would be in effect for another six weeks before being reconsidered.

The council approved the first mandate on a 6-1 vote, with Margaret Kline voting against it. She named friends and relatives who survived COVID-19, stating she refuses to live in fear.