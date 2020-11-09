Waterloo City Council to consider another mask mandate extension

WATERLOO — The City Council Monday will consider extending Waterloo’s mask mandate another six weeks.

The mandates stay in effect for six weeks before they must be reconsidered by council members, according to previous resolutions. The initial mask guidelines were approved on a 6-1 vote in late August. An extension was approved 4-2 in mid-September.

Like previous resolutions, the proposed extension requires people to wear masks inside public buildings, such as grocery stores and city facilities. The mandate would continue requiring people to wear masks when outside if six-feet distance is not possible and when using transportation services.

People with certain health conditions, children under 2 and public safety employees are exempt. Other exemptions exist for people who are alone, with household members, exercising, eating or drinking.