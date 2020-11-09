Waterloo City Council to consider another mask mandate extension

WATERLOO — The City Council Monday will consider extending Waterloo’s mask mandate another six weeks.
The mandates stay in effect for six weeks before they must be reconsidered by council members, according to previous resolutions. The initial mask guidelines were approved on a 6-1 vote in late August. An extension was approved 4-2 in mid-September.
Like previous resolutions, the proposed extension requires people to wear masks inside public buildings, such as grocery stores and city facilities. The mandate would continue requiring people to wear masks when outside if six-feet distance is not possible and when using transportation services.
People with certain health conditions, children under 2 and public safety employees are exempt. Other exemptions exist for people who are alone, with household members, exercising, eating or drinking.
The proposed extension comes shortly after Black Hawk County moved from moderate to high risk for the virus. The classification is given when there is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, and a more than 10% 14-day average positivity rate. As of Friday, the county had a 22.6% positivity rate.
The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.
Council members Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen voted against the last extension, citing lack of enforcement of the mandate. Klein, who also voted against the initial guidelines in August, said wearing a mask should be an individual choice.
“I think we are becoming too much of a nanny state,” Klein said.
Council member Jonathan Grieder said the mandate can slow the spread of the virus, which has now resulted in more than 100 county deaths. He called the mandate “the smart, scientific, neighborly thing to do.”
Residents who want to comment on the proposed extension can email the City Clerk’s Office. People can attend Monday’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, or they can contact the clerk to receive login information to attend via Zoom or phone call.
