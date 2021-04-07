Waterloo City Council to again offer in-person attendance starting in May

WATERLOO — Officials and residents will again be able to attend Waterloo City Council meetings in person at City Hall starting in May.

The decision was announced at Monday’s meeting by City Clerk Kelley Felchle. She said the city already sent out public hearing notices for April meetings that tell people they can only participate virtually. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the city will continue offering people the option to attend virtually via video platform Zoom.

“We still don’t know yet which council members may want to attend in person,” Hart said. “COVID has changed that way that we do business overall, so having multiple ways to be able to have people engaged — we’re hoping that we can continue to do that in the future.”

Hart acknowledged technical difficulties, like poor sound quality, can present challenges for virtual attendees. He said the city is working to get “all the kinks worked out” to offer the “best engagement situation for people that may not be able to attend” in person.

Hart said he worked with the city’s COVID-19 response team to examine data among city staff, like COVID-19 positivity rates and vaccination rates. He said he relied on information about community infection rates from the Black Hawk County Health Department.